CDC: Booster effectiveness wanes in time but still offers protection

By CNN.com Wire Service
 3 days ago
Booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines are safe, and they offer high levels of protection against severe Covid-19 even though that protection can wane over time, according to two studies published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. Evidence of waning protection...

KX News

Study: COVID booster effectiveness wanes, remains strong

NEW YORK (AP) — An early look at the performance of COVID-19 booster shots during the recent omicron wave in the U.S. showed a decline in effectiveness against severe cases, though the shots still offered strong protection. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, is considered an early and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Staten Island Advance

New CDC study: COVID-19 boosters continue to protect against ‘severe disease,’ but effectiveness does diminish

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A new report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Feb. 11, revealed that coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine boosters continue to protect against “severe disease” but do eventually decline in effectiveness. The study examined data on 93,000 hospitalizations and 241,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

CDC: Booster Protection Plummets After Four Months

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that the protection against COVID-19 bestowed by vaccine booster shots takes a nosedive after four months. The new data, taken from over 240,000 visits to emergency rooms for COVID treatment from August 2021 to January 2022, indicates that many Americans, particularly those at high risk for coronavirus infection, may need additional shots to shield themselves from hospitalization. Researchers from Israel and the U.K., which began vaccination campaigns earlier than the U.S., had come to similar conclusions. According to The New York Times, some research has shown the falling efficacy of the vaccine is more pronounced in adults over 65 than in younger people. Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this week, “There may be the need for yet again another boost—in this case, a fourth-dose boost for an individual receiving the mRNA—that could be based on age, as well as underlying conditions.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Press Democrat

CDC study: Booster effectiveness wanes after 4 months, but sturdy against hospitalization

Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines lose substantial effectiveness after about four months - but still provided significant protection in keeping people out of the hospital during the omicron surge, according to a study published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers found the booster...
HEALTH
Pfizer
Health
FDA
Public Health
Vaccines
FDA delays review of COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

Parents hoping to vaccinate their preschoolers and toddlers against COVID-19 will have to wait months after the FDA and Pfizer said Friday they are extending trials of the proposed reduced-dose for children 6 months through 4 years old to review more data. The announcement marks a reversal from just 10...
KIDS
MyChesCo

New CDC Studies: COVID-19 Boosters Remain Safe, Continue to Offer High Levels of Protection

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Data from two new CDC reports show COVID-19 vaccine boosters remain safe and continue to be highly effective against severe disease over time. In the first study, CDC reviewed data from two of its vaccine safety monitoring systems, v-safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). They found that people 18 years and older who received the same mRNA vaccine brand for all their vaccinations experienced fewer adverse reactions following the booster dose, than they did after their second dose of mRNA vaccine. Ninety-two percent (92%) of reports to VAERS were not considered serious, and headache, fever, and muscle pain were among the most commonly reported reactions. V-safe data found medical care was rarely received after a booster dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
You’ve lost your vaccine card. Stay calm and follow these steps

Your vaccine card is missing. You’ve searched your car, emptied your purse or backpack and torn apart your house, but your vaccine card is nowhere to be found. No one could have predicted before the pandemic that a little piece of white paper would hold so much significance. It’s the key to entering some concert venues, traveling to certain countries and more.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

Two antibiotics may have an antiviral effect against COVID-19

A small study suggests that treating patients who have moderate or severe COVID-19 with ceftazidime or cefepime, plus the steroid dexamethasone, is as effective as standard care. The antibiotic-plus-steroid treatment was associated with fewer side effects compared with standard care, which can involve seven or more different drugs. Lab tests...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Monoclonal antibodies: Highest-risk COVID patients are least likely to get effective treatment, Harvard researchers say

People who are at the highest risk for severe COVID-19 are often least likely to get monoclonal antibodies to fight an infection, according to Harvard researchers in a new study. Monoclonal antibodies are very effective at treating mild to moderate COVID-19 cases among non-hospitalized patients. But during the pandemic, monoclonal...
SCIENCE
US COVID deaths near 900,000 as cases fall in 49 states

With the brutal omicron wave rapidly loosening its grip, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 of 50 states, even as the nation’s death toll closes in on another bleak round number: 900,000. The number of lives lost to the pandemic in the U.S. stood...
Long Beach Tribune

Elderly woman who ‘struggled to breathe and speak’, died from an allergic reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine autopsy shows, lawsuit

Unlike all the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines are not ‘approved’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they didn’t undergo the regular approval process which usually takes years from the early testing stages to final approval. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the available vaccines are “authorized for emergency use” in battling the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
