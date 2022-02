Rents in Baton Rouge have hit an all-time high, and as for when they will drop back down seems to be anyone’s guess as home prices also continue to climb. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Baton Rouge has jumped from $1,055 in 2019 to $1,139 in 2021, an 8% increase, says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. While fourth-quarter 2021 data is not yet available, the city saw its highest rents on record in the third quarter, he says, at $1,184.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO