Pilgrim’s Pride reports $14.8B in sales in 2021

By Bizwest Staff
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC), a Greeley-based poultry producer, reported net sales of $14.8 billion for fiscal year 2021, up 22% from $12.1 billion in 2020. Net income totaled $31 million, down 67.3% from $94.7 million...

WestfairOnline

PepsiCo reports $79.47B revenues, $11.1B operating profit

Purchase-based PepsiCo today released its 2021 financial report showing a 13% increase in revenues over the year 2020 and an 11% increase in the operating profit. PepsiCo took in $79.47 billion in 2021 compared with $70.37 billion in 2020. Its operating profit was $11.1 billion, compared with $10.08 billion in 2020. PepsiCo said its operations outside of the U. S. generated 44% of the consolidated net revenue in 2021.
Front Office Sports

Under Armour Reports $1.53B In Q4 Revenue

Under Armour reported a 9% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $1.53 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.47 billion. The sports apparel company previously stated its goals to become a more premium label — similar to Nike and Lululemon — and CEO Patrik Frisk said he’s confident that “we are running a stronger company — one that is able to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and value creation for our shareholders over the long term.”
Times Daily

Pilgrim's signs pact with NWSCC

PHIL CAMPBELL — Northwest-Shoals Community College on Tuesday entered into an agreement with the Pilgrim's food company offering the Pilgrim's Better Futures program. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
Orange County Business Journal

Hyundai Reports Highest Sales

Hyundai Motor America, based in Fountain Valley, reported the highest January total sales in the company’s history of 47,872 units. Sales were up 10% compared to a year ago. "High levels of consumer interest across our product lineup resulted in record-breaking January sales even as we continue to navigate through the global pandemic and microchip shortages," Randy Parker, senior vice president of national sales, said in a report.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Business
Brexit
Financial Reports
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Kristen Walters

Massachusetts unemployment recipients must pay back $2.7 billion in "overpaid" benefits

Man looking stressed out after reading a document.Gerber86/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.),. Suppose you are one of the hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents who filed a claim for unemployment benefits with the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) in 2020 or 2021. In that case, you may be required to pay back the money you received from the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OEM Off-Highway

Cummins Unveils Fuel-Agnostic Engines

Global power leader Cummins Inc. announces that it is expanding its powertrain platforms, leveraging a range of lower carbon fuel types. As the industry’s first unified, fuel-agnostic engines, these platforms will use engine blocks and core components that share common architectures and will be optimized for different low-carbon fuel types.
ECONOMY
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Home prices in region up double digits over 2021 medians

Home prices across much of Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley posted double-digit growth rates in January compared with 2021 median sale prices. In fact, Boulder was the only market with a lower median price in January than last year’s median prices, according to data released Wednesday by Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.
BOULDER, CO
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Lyons skin care company sells for $21M to international cannabis, hemp firm

An Australian cannabis and hemp company has purchased Sierra Sage Herbs LLC, maker of the Green Goo, Southern Butter and Good Goo natural products brands. Creso Pharma Limited, with headquarters in Australia and operations in several nations including Switzerland and Canada, bought the woman-led startup based in Lyons on Monday for $21 million, plus additional payments depending on meeting sales targets in 2022 and 2023, according to a press announcement from Sierra Sage Herbs. Creso Pharma Ltd. (ASX: CPH, OTC: COPHF, FRA: 1X8) will use the Lyons company to extend its footprint to the U.S. market while adding an additional range of natural health products to its existing lines of cannabis and hemp-based pharmaceuticals.
LYONS, CO

