Pilgrim’s Pride reports $14.8B in sales in 2021

An Australian cannabis and hemp company has purchased Sierra Sage Herbs LLC, maker of the Green Goo, Southern Butter and Good Goo natural products brands. Creso Pharma Limited, with headquarters in Australia and operations in several nations including Switzerland and Canada, bought the woman-led startup based in Lyons on Monday for $21 million, plus additional payments depending on meeting sales targets in 2022 and 2023, according to a press announcement from Sierra Sage Herbs. Creso Pharma Ltd. (ASX: CPH, OTC: COPHF, FRA: 1X8) will use the Lyons company to extend its footprint to the U.S. market while adding an additional range of natural health products to its existing lines of cannabis and hemp-based pharmaceuticals.

LYONS, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO