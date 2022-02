Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields is warning the public of a scam that is circulating around the county. “In recent reports, citizens are contacted and told they are speaking with a representative from Medicare,” said Fields in a Wednesday news release. “They state that a new Medicare card will be sent to your home with a new number on it and includes benefits that seem too good to be true (e.g., offering vision and dental with no co-pays). To get this new card and keep coverage active, you may be asked for your billing information. This is a SCAM!”

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO