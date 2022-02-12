ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State vs UCLA NCAA Volleyball

By Mike Guardabascio
The 562
The 562
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The top two teams in the nation meet tonight...

www.the562.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. El Dorado, CIF Girls’ Soccer

Millikan hosted El Dorado in the first round of the 2022 CIF-SS Division 1 girls’ soccer playoffs.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.The…. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

SCOREBOARD: CIF-SS Girls’ Water Polo Quarterfinals

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. The girls’ water polo season came to an end for Long Beach schools on Saturday as both Wilson and Lakewood dropped playoff games on the road. Division 1.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Girls’ Soccer: Wilson Holds Off Flintridge Sacred Heart

Wilson doesn’t care if its first round CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game wasn’t the most exciting affair of the season. The Bruins got the game-winning goal from Brooke Karatsu-Boteilho and held on to beat Flintridge Sacred Heart 1-0. “A win is a win in playoffs,” Wilson...
SOCCER
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
964
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy