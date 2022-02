"This is a disaster waiting to happen," Aboudi said. "Only two of my 13 trucks will be compliant next year." The California Air Resources Board is requiring semi-trucks and other diesel commercial vehicles to have engine models of 2010 or newer by next year. If those don't get upgraded, they won't be allowed on the road. They say a lot of people could lose their jobs, and the supply chain issue will get worse.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO