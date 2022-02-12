ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Older Europeans’ experience of unmet health care during the COVID-19 pandemic (first wave)

By Aida Isabel Tavares
BioMed Central
 3 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 182 (2022) Cite this article. During the COVID-19 pandemic the utilization of health services has changed. People were living in a very different social, economic and epidemiological context. Unmet health care is expected to happen. The purposes of this work are i) to...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

