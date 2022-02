Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned amid criticisms of his handling of the “Freedom Convoy” protests that have encircled Canada’s capital city, according to state media CBC News. Ottawa City Councillor Riley Brockington confirmed the resignation, saying on Twitter that an official announcement would be made by the Police Services Board following a meeting with the Ottawa City on Wednesday.It comes after two weeks of demonstrations by “Freedom Convoy” truckers protesting the government’s Covid-19 mandates.The inability of Ottawa to disperse the protesters led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to give himself emergency powers to end the dissent against his government’s policies.The Associated Press also confirmed the news.This is a developing news story. Read More Canadian official: Police must act now to stop truck protest‘Trucker Carlson’ ridiculed for calling Justin Trudeau a ‘dictator’Ottawa police chief resigns as Trudeau triggers emergency over protests – follow live

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 23 MINUTES AGO