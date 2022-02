Providing mercenaries in Libya's internal conflict has become the main source of revenue for armed groups from Sudan's own war-torn Darfur region, the United Nations said in a report Friday. The report, drawn up by UN experts in charge of monitoring the arms embargo imposed on Sudan, said the guns-for-hire deals had been facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. It said the activity meant that the arms embargo had been broken "with the transfer of arms and other military materiel into Darfur." "Mercenary activities in Libya had been the major source of financing for most Darfurian movements" in 2021, the report said.

AFRICA ・ 10 DAYS AGO