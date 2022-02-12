DC Just Gave Harley Quinn SPOILER's Superpowers

The CW's Arrowverse of shows have been trucking along for almost a decade, and its various spinoff series have continued to flesh out the universe in some compelling things. Even then, there have still been some questions raised by the Arrowverse's array of shows that have yet to be answered, years and years after they were initially suggested. Among them is the franchise's version of Harley Quinn, after Cassidy Alexa briefly played a character who strongly resembled the Queenpin of Crime on a Season 2 episode of Arrow. It was never officially confirmed that the character was canonically Harley Quinn — but thanks to the most recent episode of Batwoman, we have the biggest tease yet. Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 11 of Batwoman, "Broken Toys", below! Only look if you want to know!

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO