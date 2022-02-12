ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Just Gave Harley Quinn SPOILER's Superpowers

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Harley Quinn has only been in the DC universe since the 1990s, she has undeniably become a popular character, inspiring movies, animated series, and countless comics. Harley's story hasn't been afraid to go into some unexpected and wide-ranging places, while keeping her unique personality at the center. That was especially...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie's Doppelganger Goes Viral On TikTok

Margot Robbie's doppelganger has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok, as the likeness between Robbie and TikTok user "Emma Sofija" of Denmark is confusing people all over the world. It started when Sofija (a computer science student) posted a video of her using a celebrity twin filter of her own design (which covers half a user's face with the closest celebrity facial match) and ended up with a nearly indistinguishable side-by-side of Margot Robbie's face (Robbie's eyelashes are bit thicker and darker...). That initial post led to this improved version of the filter, and the viral end result speaks for itself...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Click2Houston.com

Why so serious? German ice dancers channel The Joker and Harley Quinn

Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? Katharina Mueller and Tim Dieck have, and they’ve done it on ice. Move over Nicholson, Phoenix and Robbie: There’s a new clown prince and princess of crime, and they’ve taken their reign of mischief to the Winter Olympics.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Batgirl: Alicia Silverstone Praises Leslie Grace's New Costume

Barbara Gordon is finally back in the world of live-action movies, with Leslie Grace set to play the iconic DC heroine in HBO Max's upcoming Batgirl movie. As production for the project has continued on, we've gotten a couple looks at what Grace's Batsuit will look like, including through an official photo shared by the film's cast and crew. The costume was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans — and apparently from Alicia Silverstone, who previously portrayed a version of the character in Batman and Robin. During a recent interview with ComicBookMovie, Silverstone shared her reaction to Grace's costume, and suggested that it looks much "more comfortable" than hers was.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Superpowers#Dc Universe#Dc#Ace Chemicals#The Hall Of Justice
ComicBook

Batwoman Finally Hints Harley Quinn Exists in the Arrowverse

The CW's Arrowverse of shows have been trucking along for almost a decade, and its various spinoff series have continued to flesh out the universe in some compelling things. Even then, there have still been some questions raised by the Arrowverse's array of shows that have yet to be answered, years and years after they were initially suggested. Among them is the franchise's version of Harley Quinn, after Cassidy Alexa briefly played a character who strongly resembled the Queenpin of Crime on a Season 2 episode of Arrow. It was never officially confirmed that the character was canonically Harley Quinn — but thanks to the most recent episode of Batwoman, we have the biggest tease yet. Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 11 of Batwoman, "Broken Toys", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

How Alice Cooper Inspired Harley Quinn’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Look

Transforming Margot Robbie into Harley Quinn for “The Suicide Squad” often took two people, with makeup artist Heba Thorisdottir leading the way by channeling a rock star. Thorisdottir is nominated for a Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award for best contemporary makeup in a feature-length motion picture.
MOVIES
/Film

5 Comics To Read Before Watching The Batman

The influences behind "The Batman" run the gamut from movies to art to books, with David Fincher's "Zodiac," Edward Hopper's "Nighthawks," and even Stephen King's "Christine" being sources of inspiration. Above all, there is the film's comic book source material, which director Matt Reeves has been citing since the days back when Ben Affleck was still attached to the project, before Robert Pattinson was even cast as Batman.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

DC releases first look at Black Adam’s Doctor Fate, Hawkman, and more

DC has just released a 60-second reel featuring some of their upcoming projects, within it we got a new look at ‘Black Adam’ characters such as Doctor Fate and Hawkman. In DC’s new sizzle reel titled ‘The World Needs Heroes,’ a plethora of new looks at some of our favorite heroes, anti-heroes, and villains was shown. Among them was some brand new footage of Black Adam showing off the mysterious and powerful Doctor Fate as well as Atom Smasher, who may harken thoughts of Marvel’s Ant-Man character.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy