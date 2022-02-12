Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

Update as of 9:57 p.m.

FOUNTAIN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A motorcyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after colliding with a vehicle in Fountain.

One motorist has been charged with DUI, according to FHP.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan and the bike crashed at the intersection of Highway 231 and County Road 167 around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist from Cottondale was thrown onto the roadway and was life-flighted for his injuries.

The car was heading west on 167 and stopped at the 231 intersection, Lieutenant Jason King with FHP said.

The motorcycle was traveling north on 231.

Witnesses said the car failed to yield to approaching traffic and ran into the front side of the bike.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old man from Greenville, South Carolina refused medical treatment and was later arrested for DUI with serious bodily injury, according to FHP.

