Tulare County gets game-changer COVID treatment in time for Super Bowl parties

By Mederios Babb
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A new highly effective treatment for COVID-19 is now available in Central Valley county and it comes just in time for Super Bowl Sunday and family gatherings.

Tulare County has received Merck and Pfizer antiviral doses and while this new treatment could be a game-changer because of its effectiveness, health officials are concerned about Super Bowl gatherings with hospitals full.

“Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?”

“Bengals,” said Madera resident Daniel Juarez responded. “Joe Brrrrr.”

Juarez, who is a 49ers fanatic, plans to gather with friends and family this weekend as he roots for the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

“I was planning to go to it but my team didn’t go so I’m just staying here,” said Juarez.

COVID-related hospitalizations and COVID cases are down in the valley for the first time since the Omicron surge. However, health experts ask people to be cautious if they go to parties this weekend especially those who are not vaccinated.

“We still have a ways to go,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra. “Our hospitals are happy to have more breathing room but still are under a lot of strain.”

Kaweah Health CEO Gary Herbst said while not as many patients have COVID compared to a month ago, the hospital is operating at about 105% capacity.

“We still continue to be a busy hospital,” said Herbst.

Herbst said the hospital is now using new tools, including the anti-viral Merck and Pfizer pills to help relieve the strain on the healthcare system. In the last couple of weeks, the hospital has gotten nearly 300 Merck doses and nearly 100 Pfizer doses. According to a Pfizer trial, the pill is around 90% effective in preventing death or hospitalization for high-risk patients.

“They are proven to be highly, highly effective for patients from getting severely ill or being hospitalized,” said Herbst.

While the antiviral treatments are highly effective, the supply is low, it must be prescribed by a doctor, and it has to be taken within the first five days of being infected with COVID.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

