There are some stories in sports that are simply surreal and that's exactly the case with former Florida State star and current Los Angeles Rams running back, Cam Akers. The second-year pro was primed to break out in 2022 as one of the rising young talents in the NFL. Unfortunately, it was announced that Akers tore his Achilles on July 23 and his availability for the season was in doubt. Normally, it takes nine to 12 months to recover from an injury of that much significance.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO