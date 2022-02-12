Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 04:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-15 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph POTENTIAL OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING THIS WEEK Widespread rain is expected to develop across the Ohio Valley and southern Great Lakes between the Wednesday to Thursday timeframe of this week. Early indications suggest there is a potential of 0.75 to 1.50 inches of liquid equivalent precipitation during this period. Snow water equivalents of the snowpack across the region range from 0.50 inches across portions of northwest Ohio to as much of 2.5 inches across the deeper snowpack in southwest Lower Michigan, with most locations likely between 0.75 inches and 1.75 inches of snow water equivalent. A sharp warming trend is expected for the middle of the week that will result in a rapid melting of this snowpack Wednesday and Wednesday night. Frozen ground across the area will result in increased runoff of melting snow and of the additional moderate to heavy precipitation later this week. If rainfall amounts in the 1 to 2 inch range are realized, flooding of low lying areas would be likely along with a potential of minor to moderate river flooding. In addition, ice activity on area rivers combined with higher river levels later this week due to melting snow and additional precipitation could locally exacerbate flood concerns due to break up ice jam flooding. People living in flood prone areas should closely monitor later forecasts as there is still some uncertainty regarding precipitation totals and where the axis of heaviest precipitation will fall.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO