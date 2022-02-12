ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-11 21:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 04:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-15 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph POTENTIAL OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING THIS WEEK Widespread rain is expected to develop across the Ohio Valley and southern Great Lakes between the Wednesday to Thursday timeframe of this week. Early indications suggest there is a potential of 0.75 to 1.50 inches of liquid equivalent precipitation during this period. Snow water equivalents of the snowpack across the region range from 0.50 inches across portions of northwest Ohio to as much of 2.5 inches across the deeper snowpack in southwest Lower Michigan, with most locations likely between 0.75 inches and 1.75 inches of snow water equivalent. A sharp warming trend is expected for the middle of the week that will result in a rapid melting of this snowpack Wednesday and Wednesday night. Frozen ground across the area will result in increased runoff of melting snow and of the additional moderate to heavy precipitation later this week. If rainfall amounts in the 1 to 2 inch range are realized, flooding of low lying areas would be likely along with a potential of minor to moderate river flooding. In addition, ice activity on area rivers combined with higher river levels later this week due to melting snow and additional precipitation could locally exacerbate flood concerns due to break up ice jam flooding. People living in flood prone areas should closely monitor later forecasts as there is still some uncertainty regarding precipitation totals and where the axis of heaviest precipitation will fall.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS...AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA * AFFECTED AREA...Ashley and Chicot in Arkansas. Morehouse, West Carroll, East Carroll, Richland, Madison LA, Franklin LA, Catahoula, Tensas and Concordia in Louisiana. Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada, Carroll, Montgomery, Webster, Clay, Lowndes, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Washington, Humphreys, Holmes, Attala, Winston, Noxubee, Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo, Madison MS, Leake, Neshoba, Kemper, Warren, Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Newton, Lauderdale, Claiborne, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin MS, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest in Mississippi. * WIND...Southerly near 15 mph with gusts to near 25 mph * HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity near 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-15 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Dawson; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TO 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ TUESDAY FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER ALONG WITH VERY WINDY, AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS AND SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red Flag Warning which is in effect from noon CST /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson county, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph, except 20 to 25 mph Dawson county. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent, except 13 percent Dawson county. * RFTI...6 to 7 or critical to extreme, except 3 near critical Dawson County.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy