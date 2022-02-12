ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out for game

 3 days ago

Bates-Diop has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Atlanta...

The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
Fresno Bee

Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons ruled out for Monday’s game vs. Kings

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t won a game in weeks and they will be missing all of their biggest stars when they play host to the Kings on Monday at Barclays Center. The Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons, who was acquired Thursday in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Spurs Buy Out Goran Dragic

9:53am: The Spurs have officially waived Dragic (Twitter link via Paul Garcia of Project Spurs). As noted below, he’ll reach unrestricted free agency on Thursday. The Spurs and point guard Goran Dragic have reached a buyout agreement, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Assuming Dragic is officially...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Zach Collins: Ruled out Saturday

Collins (ankle) is out Saturday against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Collins has appeared in each of the last three games, and he averaged 6.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 15.7 minutes per contest during that time. He'll sit out the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, which should lead to increased run for Jock Landale.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Questionable for Monday's contest

Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Simmons had a long conversation with Doc Rivers after trade to Brooklyn

Ramona Shelburne: Ben (Simmons) was obviously really excited for this long situation to be over. It’s gonna take him some time to get back on the court. But he did end up having one long conversation with Doc Rivers afterwards. And I think his message the way it’s been described to me was, you know, “I’m happy this is over.” It was never personal with Ben and Doc, that he always said, you know, I respect the way you were so honest with me about everything.
NBA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's John Collins (foot) ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins (foot) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Collins will not be active against Boston after Atlanta's forward suffered a right foot sprain on Friday. He's also expected to miss the following two games. Expect Danilo Gallinari to see more minutes at the four against a Celtics' team ranked second in defensive rating.
