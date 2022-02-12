Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Ruled out for game

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that the team would be looking to the buyout market after failing to make a deal at the trade deadline this year. Now it may be time for him to make good on his word. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the...
Hardly a day goes by when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is not in the headlines for one thing or another. In the 2021-22 season, nothing has changed as Irving has received a lot of criticism for the condition of the Nets this season. Initially, it was because of his...
LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
Kevin Durant and James Harden have now been teammates on two different NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, it is clear that their partnership didn't work out on the Brooklyn Nets, as James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no question that...
The Brooklyn Nets haven’t won a game in weeks and they will be missing all of their biggest stars when they play host to the Kings on Monday at Barclays Center. The Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons, who was acquired Thursday in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
Gonzaga reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday after defeating Saint Mary's to extend its winning streak to 14 games Saturday night and improve to 21-2 (10-0 WCC). The Zags overtook Auburn for the top spot after the Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) had their 19-game winning streak come to an end in an overtime loss at Arkansas last Tuesday.
Now that he is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden looks happier than a camel on Hump Day. A funny photo of Harden at 76ers practice went viral Monday. The former NBA MVP had a look of pure joy on his face as he raised his fists in the air.
9:53am: The Spurs have officially waived Dragic (Twitter link via Paul Garcia of Project Spurs). As noted below, he’ll reach unrestricted free agency on Thursday. The Spurs and point guard Goran Dragic have reached a buyout agreement, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Assuming Dragic is officially...
Collins (ankle) is out Saturday against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Collins has appeared in each of the last three games, and he averaged 6.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 15.7 minutes per contest during that time. He'll sit out the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, which should lead to increased run for Jock Landale.
SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
There are a lot of mixed feelings on Rick Pitino among Kentucky fans, but all members of Big Blue Nation should like what their former coach has to say about this year’s Wildcats. Even though he’s busy with his own Iona team, Pitino has apparently been keeping an eye...
Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
Patrick Ewing is considered by many to be one of the greatest players in the history of the New York Knicks. Ewing was the leader of the New York Knicks during the 80s and the 90s, making them one of the best teams in the league and a regular contender in the Eastern Conference.
Ramona Shelburne: Ben (Simmons) was obviously really excited for this long situation to be over. It’s gonna take him some time to get back on the court. But he did end up having one long conversation with Doc Rivers afterwards. And I think his message the way it’s been described to me was, you know, “I’m happy this is over.” It was never personal with Ben and Doc, that he always said, you know, I respect the way you were so honest with me about everything.
Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins (foot) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Collins will not be active against Boston after Atlanta's forward suffered a right foot sprain on Friday. He's also expected to miss the following two games. Expect Danilo Gallinari to see more minutes at the four against a Celtics' team ranked second in defensive rating.
At this point, there is no denying that James Harden wanted out of Philadelphia. While he never officially asked for a trade, he sent a message to the organization and made it clear to everyone on the team that he didn't want to be there. Some of that negative energy...
