ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets, Ben Simmons ‘ecstatic’ to have guard come to Brooklyn

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Nets and newly acquired Ben Simmons both are “ecstatic” over the blockbuster trade that brought the three-time All-Star point guard to Brooklyn and shipped unhappy James Harden to Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old Simmons has not played this season after requesting a trade from the 76ers, citing mental health reasons as part of the reason he has stayed away.

Simmons reported to Brooklyn for a physical on Friday, but general manager Sean Marks said the Nets remain unsure how quickly the 6-foot-11 guard will be able to join the lineup.

“Like all players, you’re here to support them. Everybody’s going through different things in [their] lives outside of basketball and we’re here to support Ben. We’re here to support obviously our entire group, entire organization,” Marks said. “All I can tell you is he was ecstatic about the circumstances that he was walking into and so are we.

“We were thrilled to get him on board and we’ll be here to support him from a physical standpoint, from a mental standpoint and get him engaged and get him around our group. I think that’s cathartic unto itself. … Everyone likes their arm around each other and a hug every now and then and support and so forth. I think that’s what we’re gonna go into this situation with arms wide open, support him, support the new players to our team and get them together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hcrs_0eCLNfRg00
Ben Simmons has not played this season, citing mental health reasons.

Simmons, who will wear No. 10 with the Nets, has been criticized during his career for a reluctance to shoot 3-pointers — he has just five makes on 34 attempts over four seasons — and for a poor career free-throw percentage of 59.7.

Still, the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals during his career. When they are at full strength once Kevin Durant (MCL) and others return from injuries, the Nets mostly will need Simmons to play to his strengths of breaking down the defense, getting to the rim and facilitating for his teammates.

“Obviously, you guys have seen and watched us play and you see where some of the holes are and to be quite frank, Ben plugs a lot of those holes. In fact, the three players that we’ve traded for fit a lot of our needs,” Marks said, referring also to shooter Seth Curry and big man Andre Drummond. “You specifically asked about Ben, with the size, the elite defense, elite passing skills and finishing at the rim, all the things that we need, the transition play, all the things that we’ve sort of been short on, to be quite frank, over the course of this last year.

“I think we’re looking forward to Ben coming in and trying to fill those roles.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Why Nash's Ben Simmons comments are a crucial mistake

Former Sixers star Ben Simmons finally has a new team, but the story around the mercurial three-time All-Star is apparently never going to change. Simmons hasn't debuted for the Brooklyn yet, and it's unclear when he will. But when Simmons eventually hits the floor, Nets head coach Steve Nash has already drawn a killer line in the sand.
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

While the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made their blockbuster trade primarily because each team had a disgruntled All-Star, the role players involved in the deal could make a bigger impact than many have acknowledged. While Ben Simmons and James Harden have understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Big Nets welcome to Ben Simmons and his fiancée

At every press conference where he introduces draft picks, free agents and players acquired in trade, Sean Marks opens his remarks by welcoming their families ... by name. It’s part of the culture the organization has tried to imbue. And then there’s what might be called the care packages...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Kevin Durant
All 76ers

Doc Rivers Had Final 'Long Talk' With Ben Simmons Before Parting Ways

Doc Rivers' season full of praising Ben Simmons didn't end the way anybody expected. After defending the three-time All-Star countless times as questions loomed about Simmons' lack of shooting and even going as far as referring to Simmons as Philadelphia's "treasure," everything Rivers said was wiped out by a single comment following the Sixers' 2021 playoff series loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn
NBC Sports

Three Things to Know: Is Ben Simmons ready to accept role with Nets?

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. 1) Is Ben Simmons ready to accept role...
NBA
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Questions Ben Simmons' Priorities in Final Message

Joel Embiid checked out on Ben Simmons a long time ago. Before the 2021-2022 regular season started, Ben Simmons did everything in his power to get booted from practice as he didn't want to participate and could avoid publicly addressing reporters. Doc Rivers gave him exactly what he wanted when...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ biggest mistake at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

When the Brooklyn Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, the basketball world stopped for a moment. Everyone was aware that both Simmons and Harden need to be moved. However, no one expected a deal to be made so fast. Reports of Harden’s frustration with the franchise left the Nets stumbling to pull the trigger. They made one with the Sixers, but the deal also raised some questions. In essence, the Nets got some decent pieces, but not including Matisse Thybulle in the deal will prove to be the Nets’ biggest mistake at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

SIMMONS WON’T SHOOT FOR NETS EITHER: A CRAZY TIK-TOK VID!

Nets coach Steve Nash has no idea what he is in for when he gets crybaby Ben Simmons. “Ben does a thousand things on the basketball court. Shooting is not one that I’m dying to see. “He is an amazing basketball player, and that’s without shooting the ball. So...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Curry, Drummond, Simmons, Durant, Irving

Some of Seth Curry‘s family members may not have been pleased with Thursday’s trade that sent him from the Sixers to the Nets, but he’s looking forward to the opportunity in Brooklyn, writes Brian Lewis of The New York Post. Curry, who is married to the daughter of Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers, was part of the price the Sixers had to pay to bring in James Harden.
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Steph Curry Says Seth Curry Caught in Nets-76ers Trade Crossfire

Steph says brother Seth caught in Nets-Sixers trade crossfire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. While the Warriors stayed quiet at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers rocked the basketball world with a blockbuster deal centered around embattled stars James Harden and Ben Simmons. But...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons & Kevin Durant Get Acquainted In Brooklyn

Ben Simmons was able to force his way out of Philadelphia this season, although, at times, it did not seem possible. In the end, however, Simmons was able to get his wish as on Thursday, Simmons was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. It was a massive blockbuster trade that is going to shake up the Eastern Conference for the rest of the season.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy