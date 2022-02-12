ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eric Weddle’s journey from couch to Super Bowl 2022 a Hollywood-worthy tale

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — This is the city of big dreams and bigger dreamers, after all. This is the place where hype and hyperbole elope, run away together, and fill in the blanks between “once upon a time” and “happily ever after.”

Hollywood endings?

That’s a local delicacy here.

So, of course, this is where the story of Eric Weddle should be played out. Honestly, it reads like a pitch meeting.

PRODUCER: “OK, whaddaya got for me?”

SCREENWRITER: “Star athlete retires to spend time quality time with his family and his La-Z-Boy. But then the local NFL team has some injuries, calls him, he unretires, and he gets to play in his first Super Bowl.”

PRODUCER: “How’s about he also coaches a youth league team to a championship JUST BEFORE he gets the call?”

SCREENWRITER: “Done!”

PRODUCER: “And let’s have him call all the defensive signals in the Super Bowl!”

SCREENWRITER: “I can do that!”

“What can I tell you?” Eric Weddle said, laughing. “It’s a crazy, crazy story.”

In the annals of movies involving the Los Angeles Rams, it might not quite match “Heaven Can Wait,” in which Rams QB Joe Pendleton (Warren Beatty) dies, goes to heaven, finds out he wasn’t supposed to die, petitions to find a new earthly body, finds it at last in the corporal vessel of his Rams replacement, Tom Jarrett, who is killed on the field during the Super Bowl thanks to a vicious hit by the Steelers, and after Pendleton inhabits his body, leads the Rams to the championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOPUM_0eCLNbum00
Eric Weddle retired after 13 NFL seasons — only to be lured back by the Rams.

But you have to admit: it’s close.

On Jan. 11, Weddle received a call from the Rams, with whom, in 2019, he’d played the final year of a 13-season career that also included nine years with the Chargers and three with the Ravens. He’d twice been a first-team All-Pro safety, played in six Pro Bowls. His was an excellent career. He was at peace with the fact it never included a Super Bowl.

“And then,” Weddle said, “the phone rang.”

The Rams were hurting. They’d lost Taylor Rapp to a concussion and Jordan Fuller to an ankle injury. They needed depth, fast. And so defensive coordinator Raheem Morris placed the call. Weddle answered.

“You’re not fat, are you?” Morris joked. And by the next day Weddle had driven the 160 miles from his home in the San Diego suburb of Poway, Calif., to the Rams’ headquarters in Thousand Oaks.

Sunday — exactly one month and two days later — Weddle won’t only suit up for the Rams as they try to win their first-ever L.A.-based title (other than the one Joe Pendleton delivered), he’ll wear the green dot on his helmet, meaning he’ll be the designated Ram receiving defensive signals from the coaching staff. Meaning he’ll play almost every down.

“When he talked to me about this, my first reaction was he had to be kidding,” Weddle’s wife, Chanel, said. “Except this is football. And I know he’d never joke around about that.”

For two years the Weddles had found happiness shuttling their four kids around. Eric got his athletic fix playing full-court basketball at his home, and also found great satisfaction coaching his son, Gaige, and his teammates on a 12-and-under Pop Warner League. That actually served him well because he spent every Sunday watching every minute of both the Rams’ games and the Ravens’ games, trying to sharpen his mind as a coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzhmV_0eCLNbum00
Eric Weddle

“I never lost my love of football,” Weddle said. “I don’t think I ever will.”

He’d heard from teams during his two years of retirement, but never much felt the bug. This was different. This was close to home, with a team that was already guaranteed a playoff slot. And he has been terrific, playing 131 snaps in the Rams’ three playoff victories, making 13 tackles. Not bad for a 37-year-old who 33 days ago was very much a civilian.

When he retired he’d joked, “I didn’t want to be known as the guy who held on too long.” Now he has the chance to be known as the guy who wrote a Hollywood ending in real time.

“I have a keen sense to look at a play and defense and pick it up quickly,” Weddle said. “When it comes to the defenses and intricacies and verbiage, I’m able to apply it after I look at it maybe 1-2 times. Everyone has their unique traits about themselves, and I think that’s one of mine.”

And by the close of business Sunday, that could very well translate into a Super Bowl ring, a month after he was a full-time carpool dad. You know what? On second thought, cancel the pitch meeting. Nobody would ever buy it.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Weddle
Person
Warren Beatty
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Rams activate Eric Weddle, who will serve as team's defensive signal-caller vs. Bengals

Eric Weddle was at home, out of football for nearly two full seasons, when the Rams called him for an emergency reunion this postseason. Now, the 37-year-old safety is set to suit up for his first Super Bowl, with the team officially activating him from its practice squad on Saturday. The move confirms Weddle's place in the starting lineup for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, and comes days after defensive coordinator Raheem Morris indicated the veteran would serve as the Rams' defensive signal-caller.
NFL
ABC4

Former Utes star Eric Weddle celebrates Rams Super Bowl title

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – After nearly two years away from the game, former University of Utah star Eric Weddle came back just in time to help the Los Angeles Rams win its second Super Bowl championship. Weddle suffered a torn pectoral muscle at the end of the first quarter, but did not miss a […]
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Reveals Thoughts On Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Super Bowl 56 will be a matchup between two teams that likely no one saw coming, certainly not at the beginning of the season and likely not at the start of the playoffs, either. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#American Football#Steelers#Chargers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
NFL
Popculture

Matthew Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Lions Fans After Leading Rams to Super Bowl Win

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
NFL
NESN

Eric Weddle Dealing With Upper-Extremity Injury in Super LVI

Just over a month ago, Eric Weddle was enjoying his retirement, playing basketball with his family. Four weeks and three games later, the veteran safety is calling plays for the Los Angeles Rams defense in Super Bowl LVI. Weddle will have to get through the rest of the big game while dealing with an upper-extremity injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballrumors.com

S Eric Weddle Re-Retiring

The Beard is hanging up the cleats…again. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rams’ safety Eric Weddle told reporters after their Super Bowl LVI victory, that “yes, (he’s) re-retiring.” Weddle is making good on a promise he made shortly after the Rams’ NFC Championship victory over the 49ers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams make Eric Weddle decision ahead of Super Bowl 56 vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams’ identity is predicated on older veterans who are dying at a chance to win a Super Bowl. While the upstart Cincinnati Bengals are the underdog whose run of dominance is just getting started, the Rams are looking to get older veterans like Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Andrew Whitworth and Eric Weddle a shot at taking home a championship ring.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
kslsports.com

Eric Weddle Helps Rams Win Super Bowl Despite Rupturing Pectoral

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle helped his team win Super Bowl LVI despite suffering a significant injury during the first half. The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13. Los...
NFL
The Week

Gamblers quadruple their money after Rams player proposes to girlfriend at Super Bowl

Taylor Rapp, who plays safety for the Los Angeles Rams, proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, after his team won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, The New York Post reported. This was good news for Rapp, who gained a Super Bowl ring and a new fiancée on the same day. It was also good news for people who quadrupled their money after betting that a post-game proposal would take place.
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy