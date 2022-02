When preparing for a job interview, many people overlook the importance of understanding body language. By thinking about sending and interpreting information via body language, you give yourself an advantage. Interviewers pay attention to how you look and what you say, but they also interpret your body language, whether they are aware of it or not. If you know what to look for, you can pick up on body language signals from the interviewer as well, and by assessing how the interview is going, you can respond appropriately.

