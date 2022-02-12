Some Alabaster neighbors pushing back on plans for gas station on Smokey Road

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some neighbors in Alabaster are pushing back against plans for a gas station and convenience store across from an elementary school.

An application has been submitted to build the project along two-lane Smoky Road near Meadow View Elementary School in Alabaster.

“I really can’t imagine the congestion it is going to bring. I know that within Alabaster it is not uncommon to have a gas station close to a school but most schools aren’t in this rural of an area,” said Garlic Williams, who lives in a neighborhood just up the road.

Williams has concerns about congestion from gas station traffic during busy school hours. Parents typically line up to drop off and pick up children with an officer directing traffic. He is among more than 550 people who have signed an online petition at change.org against the idea.

“We chose to move out here just so we could have a little bit more of a peaceful environment,” said Williams.

The petition has been posted to several social media pages and has garnered a lot of opinions from families who live nearby.

The area is fast-growing and several new homes are being built. Williams and other neighbors are worried about the potential about the impact to property values.

“By one person coming in and building this gas station, they’re going to see financial gains from it and the issue is the surrounding homeowners are going to see the prices of their homes possibly drop in value,” said Williams.

Though many of the surrounding homes have been annexed into Alabaster, the proposed service station lies in unincorporated Shelby County and is not zoned.

Shelby County Commissioner Jon Parker said he had received a few calls about the issue.

“Some people would want the gas station and appreciate the gas station there. There would be one on either end of Smokey Road. I would think there’s probably more people against it than want it,” said Shelby County Commissioner Jon Parker.

According to David Willingham, Chief Development Officer for Shelby County Development Services, an application for a building permit has been submitted. The Shelby County Highway Department received an application for a driveway connection to Smokey Road for the proposed gas station, Willingham said.

Currently, plans have been reviewed for compliance and have been returned to the applicant with comments and/or corrections to be made, Willingham told CBS 42. He added that it is typical for an applicant to make revisions and/or clarifications to resubmit for further review.

Once plans are in compliance with codes and other requirements, permits can be issued. Willingham said there is no vote.

CBS 42 reached out to representatives for the applicant for a response to some of the concerns, but did not receive a response.

