Champagne won’t seek re-election to Senate, unsure about mayoral post

Sens. Daniel A. Champagne, R-Vernon, left, and M. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, right, shake hands Wednesday as they meet in the Senate chamber during the opening of the 2022 legislative session at the state Capitol in Hartford. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Sen. Daniel A. Champagne, R-Vernon, who announced Friday he will not seek re-election to a third term in November, remains unsure about one aspect of his political career — whether he will seek another term as mayor of Vernon in 2023.

Since 2018 when Champagne was initially elected senator of the 35th District, which includes 13 towns, he’s also served as mayor of Vernon. Last November he was re-elected to his fifth two-year term as mayor, winning re-election in a landslide.

On Friday, in discussing why he decided not to seek re-election to his senate post — he wants to spend more time with his family, especially his 14-month-old grandson Maddox — Champagne revealed he’s unsure at the moment whether he’ll seek a sixth term as Vernon’s mayor. The retired Vernon police officer and political stalwart said it’s a decision he’ll likely make next January.

In the meantime, his thoughts center on his decision to leave state office.

“It has been my honor to represent the people of the 35th District and I thank them for trusting me to be their voice in Hartford for the past four years,” Champagne said.

When Champagne was first elected to the senate four years ago, critics believed it was impossible to serve both his large senate district, which includes Coventry, Stafford, Tolland, Vernon, Willington, and part of Ellington, and his town as mayor. He worked hard to prove them wrong.

“Some people may not agree that I have two (jobs), but I’ll tell you what, I fight for the people,” Champagne said following his overwhelming mayoral victory in November.

Although he doesn’t mind being busy, Champagne said he wanted to spend more time with family, especially his grandson, who was born during Champagne’s first session as a state senator.

“I don’t see him enough,” Champagne said. “That’s probably the biggest decision right there. I want to free up some of the time I spent doing a lot of things.”

Champagne said it was last summer that he made the decision not to run for re-election to the senate, but waited until now to announce it to make sure he didn’t have a change of heart.

“Every time I see my grandson, it just reassures that (decision),” he said.

Sen. Steven T. Cassano, D-Manchester, said Friday that he could relate to the unique position Champagne has been in over the past four years. Cassano served as mayor of Manchester from 1991-2005, and was elected to the senate in 2010.

35TH SENATE DISTRICT

WHAT: Sen. Daniel A. Champagne, R-Vernon, announced Friday he will not run for re-election in November

WHY: Champagne said he would like to spend more time with his family, especially his 14-month-old grandson, Maddox

ENDORSED: Champagne endorsed Republican Jeff Gordon, a Woodstock resident who has served as chairman of the town’s PZC since 2008

CHALLENGER: Coventry Councilwoman and Democrat Lisa Thomas announced this week she would be running again for the 35th District seat

“I know the time commitment each job requires, and it’s remarkable that he’s able to do what he’s done at the level that he’s done it,” Cassano said. “He doesn’t miss meetings, conference calls ... He’s very good at what he does. He’s a good person, and so I’m going to miss him.”

Champagne serves under Cassano in the senate’s Planning and Development Committee. He also serves as a member of the Public Safety and Security Committee, Judiciary Committee, and the Education Committee.

In the 2020 state senate election, Champagne narrowly defeated, by just over 500 votes, longtime Coventry Councilwoman Lisa Thomas, a Democrat who announced this week she would be running again for the 35th District seat.

In last November’s Vernon mayoral race, however, Champagne comfortably defeated Democrat Jesse Schoolnik by a margin of more than 1,400 votes. At the time, Champagne noted the nationally-recognized work Vernon had been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic and touted ongoing infrastructure improvements throughout the town.

As senator, Champagne has been proud of many achievements.

“I am proud to have led efforts to protect the safety of our residents and work to fix the flawed police accountability bill passed into law in 2020,” he said a statement. “I’m also proud to have championed other legislation that helps parents who adopt children through foster care, families affected by crumbling foundations in our area, and those who are receiving care in long-term care facilities.”

In deciding to leave the senate, Champagne thanked his colleagues and community supporters, saying he hopes his policy decisions have “improved the quality of life for families in the 35th District.”

As a senator, he said his top two focuses have included public safety and the cost of living in Connecticut, which he called the “two main pushers on every decision I made.”

Also on Friday, Champagne endorsed Republican Jeff Gordon, a hematology-oncology physician from Woodstock, for the 35th District, saying Gordon has his “wholehearted support.”

Gordon, who works for UMass Memorial Health Harrington, has served as the chairman of the Woodstock Planning and Zoning Commission since 2008. He said he values Champagne’s knack for using common sense to make well-informed decisions.

“Jeff deeply cares about his community and the people of Connecticut,” Champagne said in a news release announcing Gordon’s candidacy. “He shares the same values as I do in terms of community safety, affordability, and government accountability. I ask the voters across the 35th District to support Jeff to bring this message to Hartford.”