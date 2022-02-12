ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Victim's son: 9/11 family members short-changed by Biden plan for frozen Afghan funds

By Jeff Himler
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s executive order meant to free up $3.5 billion in frozen Afghan funds for the benefit of the Afghan people, while leaving at least that amount to settle claims of 9/11 victims’ families in the United States, has drawn fire from one of those family...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

State attorneys general are reining in a lawless Biden administration

Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule. The country feels safer, less violent than it has in decades, but the once aid-fueled economy is barreling toward collapse. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled or have been evacuated, including large numbers of educated elites. They either fear for their economic future or lack of freedom under a group that ascribes to a strict interpretation of Islam. During its previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban barred girls from school and women from work.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden doubles down on gun control demands in new statement

President Joe Biden kicked off the week by using the fourth anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to double down on his calls for harsher gun control. In a statement on Monday remembering the 14 students and three educators killed in...
PARKLAND, FL
Time

Afghans Protest U.S. Order to Give $3.5 Billion to 9/11 Victims

KABUL, Afghanistan — Demonstrators in Afghanistan’s capital Saturday condemned President Joe Biden’s order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America’s 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans. Protesters who gathered outside Kabul’s grand Eid Gah...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

The Biden administration is right to free up aid for Afghans — but not for the Taliban

As a winter chill deepens across Afghanistan, the Taliban appears to be imposing political conditions to match. Prominent women’s rights activists have been targeted for threats, beatings and abductions, including two — Tamana Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhil — who were taken by armed men from their Kabul homes on Jan. 19 and have not been heard from since. The United Nations’ human rights agency has called their disappearances part of a larger pattern of arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture and ill-treatment targeting civil society activists, journalists and media workers, as well as former officials of the U.S.-backed government and army.
U.S. POLITICS
Upworthy

Synagogue, church and mosque team up to sponsor an Afghan refugee family: 'We are all one'

Nearly six months since their arrival in the United States in one of the biggest airlifts in history, many Afghan refugees are yet to begin the new lives they envisioned. Overwhelmed resettlement groups have been unable to find affordable permanent homes for all of them and without Social Security numbers or federal work authorization documents, these evacuees have more or less been stuck in limbo. Recognizing the predicament of these displaced families, Adam Raskin—a rabbi at Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac, Maryland—and his congregants decided to do their part by sponsoring a refugee family.
POTOMAC, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Afghan#9 11#The World Trade Center#Taliban
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Guardian

The Guardian view on a Kabul heist: snatching money from the starving

The average Afghan was not even alive when planes were flown into the twin towers on 11 September 2001. This is only one of the reasons why handing money from the Afghan central bank to the families of 9/11 victims would be unconscionable. Parents are already selling their organs to feed their children, 98% of the population is short of food, and unless cash starts flowing again things are about to get much, much worse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Afghan women react to Taliban allowing girls back in school as fears persist for their safety

The announcement of a return to school has Afghan women fearful to do so due to strict restrictions put in place by the Taliban higher education ministry. Such restrictions include separation of men and women. Women must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face. Women must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside, and stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy