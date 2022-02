The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday that the federal agency has received $1.5 billion in funding through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program. This is a record amount of funding for the USFWS, according to a news release from the Department of the Interior, and those funds will support wildlife conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities across the country. This isn’t news to hunters and anglers, but it is a good reminder to the public that outdoorsmen and women are supporting the landscapes we use and the critters we pursue. So are new gun owners and recreational shooters.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO