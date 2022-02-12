ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Morgan Hill Police searching for suspect in shots fired incident

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE 1:10 p.m.: The Morgan Hill Police Department said that a suspect has been identified in a shots fired altercation from Friday but the male suspect has not been arrested.

Police say a verbal exchange between several males at 4:38 p.m. lead to a curly-haired Hispanic youth pulling out a handgun and firing once at a victim outside of the Sun Valley Market.

The bullet missed and the suspect promptly ran north across Monterey Road and into the Crossings Apartment complex on the 1600 block of Monterey Road.

A search of the area was initiated but the suspect was not found.

Original Story:

The Morgan Hill Police Department says they are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Monterey Road near the Sun Valley Market.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Southbound Monterey Road is closed from Dunne Avenue to San Pedro.

