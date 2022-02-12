China gives conditional approval for Pfizer’s COVID drug Paxlovid

Pfizer and BioNTech have begun seeking the go-ahead for children as young as six months old to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.The two companies started submitting data for the application on Tuesday, they said in a statement, seeking an emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.“Our vaccine has already demonstrated a favorable safety, tolerability and efficacy profile in multiple clinical trials and real-world studies for all age groups starting from 5 years old,” said BioNTech’s CEO, Ugur Sahin. “If authorized, we are very excited about the prospect of offering parents the opportunity to help protect their children 6...

