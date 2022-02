Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the evolution of Penn State’s offensive line and why Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad picked the Lions. Mike Poorman from StateCollege.com went back to before James Franklin’s arrival at the performance of Penn State’s offensive line. The Lions had a veteran group in 2013, which helped pave the way for success in Bill O’Brien’s second and final season, but the program has been chasing that same success since. And as Poorman points out, the last time Penn State had a first-team All-Big Ten was John Urschel during that ‘13 season.

