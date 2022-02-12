ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Call Saul Has Finished Shooting The Final Season, And Bob Odenkirk Has A Message For Fans

By Heidi Venable
 3 days ago
Just as fans are really starting to amp themselves up for Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season, the series’ stars are saying goodbye. Bob Odenkirk shared a message with fans on social media on February 10, a day after filming wrapped on the Breaking Bad prequel, that summed up the...

Primetimer

Bob Odenkirk knew about his heart problem since 2018, says Better Call Saul's series finale is "not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish"

The New York Times' Jonah Weiner visited Odenkirk on the set of Better Call Saul's final season and at the Albuquerque house he shares with co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian. In fact, it was thanks to Seehorn and Fabian that Odenkirk survived his heart attack last July. “We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer," said Odenkirk. Instead, he decamped to a space where he, Seehorn and Fabian liked to retreat during downtime: “I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down.” He added, “Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away.” Odenkirk said "I’d known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart. I went to two heart doctors at Cedars-Sinai, and I had dye and an M.R.I. and all that stuff, and the doctors disagreed on treatment, with one suggesting he start immediately on medication and the other telling him it could wait. He listened to doctor No. 2 and was fine — until this year, when “one of those pieces of plaque broke up,” Odenkirk said. Odenkirk said he chose to live with his co-stars after living by himself in Season 1 at a condo owned by Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston. “It’s about loneliness,” he said of sharing a house with Seehorn and Fabian. Odenkirk added: “It gave me great sympathy for someone like James Gandolfini, who talked about how he couldn’t wait to be done with that character, and I think Bryan said similar things: ‘I can’t wait to leave this guy behind.’ I finally related to that attitude.” During Weiner's visit to the Odenkirk house, the actor teased the finale after reading the script. “It’s a lot in there, a lot to think about,” Odenkirk said. “I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night. I think it’s a challenging way to go, to finish the series. It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great.”
thedigitalfix.com

Bob Odenkirk understands why James Gandolfini wanted to leave Tony Soprano behind

From Breaking Bad to Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk has been playing crooked lawyer Saul Goodman on TV series’ for over a decade. But as Better Call Saul finally comes to an end later on in 2022, Odenkirk has revealed in a new interview with the New York Times that he’s finally ready to leave the iconic character behind and move on to pastures new.
/Film

Animated Better Call Saul Spin-Off Slippin' Jimmy Reveals Cast

The "Breaking Bad" universe just keeps getting bigger. "Better Call Saul" was the first spin-off of "Breaking Bad," and it took the shyster Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), a supporting character from the world of teacher-turned-meth-kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston), and made him into the star of his own well-received show (similar to what "Frasier" once did with a certain "Cheers" character in the sitcom world). We also saw Walter's partner in crime, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) return in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie." Now we've reached the point where even the spin-offs are getting spin-offs, as "Better Call Saul" has its own animated series coming this spring.
tvinsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Sets Final Season Premiere as AMC Unveils First Look (PHOTOS)

The beginning of the end is near as AMC sets the premiere date for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. Set to launch Monday, April 18 with two back-to-back episodes, the latest chapter of the Sony Pictures Television production will include 13 installments rolling out in two parts. The first seven episodes will run starting in April and the remaining six installments will arrive beginning on Monday, July 11.
tvseriesfinale.com

Better Call Saul: Season Six? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC television network, this dark AMC comedy-drama, Better Call Saul is set before Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) became Walter White’s lawyer. The cast also includes Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Tony Dalton. In season five, Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.
ETOnline.com

Bob Odenkirk Reveals How Serious His On-Set Heart Attack Really Was

Bob Odenkirk is sharing how scary his on-set heart attack really was, and the role his Better Call Saul co-stars played in saving his life. On July 27, the celebrated actor was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the New Mexico set of his acclaimed drama series. Now, speaking with The New York Times, Odenkirk, 59. opened up about the details of his life-threatening medical emergency.
The Independent

Bob Odenkirk shares ‘lucky’ twist of fate that saved his life during heart attack on Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk has recalled the heart attack he had on the set of Better Call Saul in a near-death experience last year.The 58-year-old actor was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of the show on 27 July.At the time, Odenkirk said that he had a blockage that was fixed without surgery.In a new interview with the New York Times, Odenkirk revealed he was “lucky” to have been “shooting a scene all day” with his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian.The interview notes that it was his co-stars screams that alerted the show’s medial team to Odenkirk’s heart...
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: How That Premiere Date Was Decided On

For months, fans of Better Call Saul have tried to figure out when the series would return for its sixth and final season. AMC finally announced last week that the beloved show would return on April 18. But eagle-eyed viewers had already figured that out thanks to a series of cryptic videos the network released ahead of the announcement. Now, AMC is showing the rest of us what we missed.
ComicBook

Interview With the Vampire, Walking Dead Finale Footage Airs in AMC+ Super Bowl Trailer

AMC Networks went big during the Big Game with a Super Bowl 2022 ad revealing a new look at The Walking Dead's finale season and the first footage from Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire. In the first-ever Super Bowl spot for premium streaming bundle AMC+, above, the cabler aired a peek at the sendoff seasons of Killing Eve (February 27) and Better Call Saul (April 18). AMC also unveiled first looks at Interview With the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, part of AMC Studios' overall deal to adapt the works of Gothic novelist Anne Rice.
epicstream.com

Better Call Saul Season 6: Everything You Need to Know

Little details about Better Call Saul Season 6 are now revealed. AMC finally drops the official release date of Better Call Saul Season 6. After two years of waiting, fans will finally see the conclusion of Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) story that turns him into the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the critically acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad.
CinemaBlend

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Shares Thoughts On Jason Sudeikis Possibly Ending The Show After Season 3

I don’t think anyone who heard about the Apple TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso, prior to its arrival would have had very high hopes for the show, seeing as how it was built around a character star Jason Sudeikis helped create for a series of commercials. But, when it premiered in 2020, it turned out that Ted Lasso was just the thing many of us needed, with the series becoming a solid hit and launching many of its stars to fame. The original plan was to have it wrap with Season 3, and star Hannah Waddingham has opened up about her thoughts on Sudeikis possible ending the show so soon.
Popculture

Major Tom Selleck Western Hits HBO Max

There are more ways to see Tom Selleck and his mustache than just waiting to turn on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. Some of the Blue Bloods star's other movies and shows are available on streaming platforms. At the start of this year, one of his best-known Westerns, Quigley Down Under, became available on HBO Max.
