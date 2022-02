After a completely insane afternoon to kick off the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open, the leaderboard is set for what should be a tremendous final round on Sunday. Sam Ryder stole the show with his ace on the famous 16th hole, but he likely won't factor into who wins the event on Sunday evening. Instead, rookie Sahith Theegala will try to hold off Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Hideki Matsuyama over the final 18 holes with all of those chasing within three of Theegala's lead.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO