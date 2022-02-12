ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

A Ukrainian Olympian who held up a sign reading 'No War in Ukraine' on live television won't face repercussions by the IOC

By Lauren Frias
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FH04R_0eCLLpxI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wBi3_0eCLLpxI00
In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in Ukraine" after finishing a run at the men's skeleton competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

NBC via AP

  • A Ukrainian athlete held a sign reading "No War in Ukraine" after a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday.
  • The IOC decided not the punish Vladyslav Heraskevych for the sign, seeing it as a "general call for peace."
  • The display comes amid growing potential of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine before the Olympics end.

A Ukrainian Olympian who flashed a sign at the Beijing Winter Olympics reading "No War in Ukraine" won't face any repercussions from the International Olympic Committee.

On Friday night local time, Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych printed the words on a sheet on yellow-and-blue paper — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — following his run.

The display comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the threat of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine before the Olympics end.

"It's my position. Like any normal people, I don't want war," Heraskevych said after he finished competing, per a report by the Associated Press . "I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world. It's my position, so I fight for that. I fight for peace."

The sign could potentially violate an Olympic rule in which "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

But the International Olympic Committee ultimately decided not to penalize Heraskevych for the sign, saying they characterized the sign as "a general call for peace," according to the AP.

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday there's a "credible prospect" that Russia could invade Ukraine before February 20, when the 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to end.

"We are not saying a final decision has been made by President Putin," Sullivan said at a White House press briefing on Friday. "What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground, and what our intelligence analysts have picked up, that we are sending this clear message."

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

What Putin Really Wants With Ukraine

It’s been roughly 30 years since the Soviet Union collapsed. Since the fall of the USSR, Russia and Ukraine have had a complicated relationship, making tensions even higher now given the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. But could Russian control over Ukraine be the first step towards a recreation of the Russian Empire? US ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia and Europe at the United States Institute of Peace William Taylor joins the Rundown to discuss the importance of US and European support of Ukraine, the country’s recent westernization, and the consequences Russia will face if it pursues an invasion.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Reuters

Russia to respond soon to U.S. and NATO on security - report

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia will respond "in the nearest future" to counterproposals on European security made by the United States and NATO, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace at a meeting in Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow has demanded that Washington and...
POLITICS
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ioc#Beijing Olympics#War#Ukrainian#Nbc#Ap#Russian#The Associated Press
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns UK to stop ‘pointless’ sanctions threats ahead of talks on Ukraine

Russia has warned the UK to stop repeating “pointless” threats about sanctions ahead of a Moscow visit by British foreign secretary Liz Truss and defence secretary Ben Wallace for talks over the Ukraine crisis.Ms Truss and Mr Wallace will be meeting with their Russian counterparts this week amid growing concerns over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has any intention to attack its neighbour, despite a huge military build-up near its border with Ukraine. Speaking ahead of the first visit to the Kremlin in four years by a British foreign secretary, Ms...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Ukraine is getting ready to ditch the AK-47

After USSR broke up, Ukraine and other former republics had a huge stash of Soviet small arms, including AK-47s. Ukraine's military used the AK-47 extensively, but by the 2010s, it wanted a weapon similar to what NATO used. The result was the WAC-47, which looks like a longer-barreled M4 and...
MILITARY
Insider

Insider

299K+
Followers
22K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy