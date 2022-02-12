A Ukrainian Olympian who held up a sign reading 'No War in Ukraine' on live television won't face repercussions by the IOC

In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in Ukraine" after finishing a run at the men's skeleton competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. NBC via AP

A Ukrainian athlete held a sign reading "No War in Ukraine" after a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday.

The IOC decided not the punish Vladyslav Heraskevych for the sign, seeing it as a "general call for peace."

The display comes amid growing potential of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine before the Olympics end.

A Ukrainian Olympian who flashed a sign at the Beijing Winter Olympics reading "No War in Ukraine" won't face any repercussions from the International Olympic Committee.

On Friday night local time, Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych printed the words on a sheet on yellow-and-blue paper — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — following his run.

The display comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the threat of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine before the Olympics end.

"It's my position. Like any normal people, I don't want war," Heraskevych said after he finished competing, per a report by the Associated Press . "I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world. It's my position, so I fight for that. I fight for peace."

The sign could potentially violate an Olympic rule in which "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

But the International Olympic Committee ultimately decided not to penalize Heraskevych for the sign, saying they characterized the sign as "a general call for peace," according to the AP.

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday there's a "credible prospect" that Russia could invade Ukraine before February 20, when the 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to end.

"We are not saying a final decision has been made by President Putin," Sullivan said at a White House press briefing on Friday. "What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground, and what our intelligence analysts have picked up, that we are sending this clear message."

