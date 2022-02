Aaron Rodgers will need to make an official decision on the Green Bay Packers soon. He intends to make a decision prior to the start of free agency to give the Packers ample time to prepare for the offseason, whichever way he ultimately opts to go. If Rodgers decides to stay with the Packers, it will require a new contract for the back-to-back MVP. That contract will likely be a massive one, albeit with a shorter term.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO