Shoppers of All Ages Say This Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer Works Wonders on Their Skin

During the winter months, it can be just as challenging to avoid dry skin as it is to stay warm. The harsh winds and cold air compromise your skin barrier, making it less adept at holding in moisture and leaving your complexion extra thirsty. If you aren't giving your skin the nourishment it needs, you can potentially create more damage to its barrier function, making it more susceptible to environmental factors and other irritants. This is precisely the reason why skin pros are constantly urging you to double down on moisturizers from now until spring. The occlusive ingredients in your standard face cream help to lock in moisture and "decrease transepidermal water loss, increase skin water-binding properties and increase skin surface lipids," says David Orentreich, MD, a board-certified dermatologist who has served as the guiding dermatologist for Clinique Laboratories since 1987. In other words, by applying moisturizer correctly, you're improving the skin's hydration, decreasing the skin's susceptibility to irritation, and restoring the skin's barrier. In order to reap these benefits, though, you'll need to be sure that you've got the right moisturizer—and (most importantly) that whatever you're using is working properly for your skin. Below, Dr. Orentreich shares the rundown of what you should be looking for in a winter-skin-friendly product, plus the red flags that signal you may need to start experimenting with something new.

