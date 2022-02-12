ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Lakeland Currents – Minnesota Conservation Federation

lptv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guest, Executive Director...

lptv.org

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Minnesota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 73.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 1. More than 877,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 184.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 1. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

AG Sues One of Minnesota’s Largest Landlords

Work still needed to be done in the bathroom of Anna Crockett’s rental when she moved in more than four years ago. Then she found mold in the home, which triggered her son’s asthma. It took two years for her hedge fund-owned mega-landlord HavenBrook Homes to address these...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Lakeland, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Journal

Census report shows Minnesota population growth in Metro area

ST. PAUL — The 2020 Census data shows diversity is a long-term trend in Minnesota and an aging population could put pressure on the labor force. Last week, Minnesota’s State Senior Demographer Eric Guthrie gave a presentation on the latest demographics based on 2020 Census data during an annual meeting in Burnsville. A copy of his presentation was made available on a recent New Ulm Area Chamber member update.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Legislative Panel Hosted by Bemidji Chamber Connects Delegates to the Community

Local legislators got a chance to connect with community members from across Northern Minnesota today. The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Northern Minnesota Legislative Panel at Bemidji’s Sanford Center Friday morning. In attendance were:. Rep. Matt Bliss (R), District 5A. Rep. Steve Green (R), District 2B. Sen....
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the Last Census?

Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Axios Twin Cities

Cash pours into Minnesota races for state and federal offices

Millions of dollars in political donations are already flowing to high-stakes campaigns for state and federal officess.Why it matters: Winning a campaign requires lots of cash, and big fundraising hauls, including the ones reported in year-end filings due this week, can signal a competitive candidate or contest.Yes, but: Outside political groups that are able to raise and spend unlimited sums can end up having an even bigger influence on a race's outcome. Reproduced from Minnesota Campaign Finance Board; Chart: Axios Visuals Case in point: The chart above shows the shift from candidate to independent expenditure committee spending over the last decade...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Lakeland Currents#Pbs#Video Lptv Org
Echo Press

Expert discusses history, conservation of Minnesota's state bird

ALEXANDRIA — At about 12,000, Minnesota has more loons than any other state, apart from Alaska. "In fact, you could add up pretty much all the other loons in the lower 48 and we have more," said Steve Maanum, a Park Rapids-based writer, photographer and educator, in a presentation at the Douglas County Library on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Fed-Up Minnesota Front Line Workers Testify on Bonus Pay

(KNSI) — Frontline workers frustrated with the legislature’s inability to come together on a bill for COVID-19 pandemic bonus pay are speaking out. Workers from several industries testified at the Capitol as debate continued over who should get paid and how much they should get paid. One plan wants to give $1,500 to as many as 650,000 workers in fields like nursing, corrections, educators, and food service.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

First Lady Jill Biden Promotes Federal Child-Care Investments During Minnesota Stop

(Minneapolis, MN) -- First Lady Jill Biden has been promoting federal child-care investments during a Wednesday afternoon stop in Minnesota. Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were hosting a listening session at the University of Minnesota along with Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Education has been a focus for the first lady who is a former teacher. Minnesota has received more than 500 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Legislature created a child care stabilization grant program with some of that money.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Walz proposes sending checks to 2.7 million Minnesota households

Jessie Van Berkel writes in the Star Tribune: “More than 2.7 million Minnesota households would get checks of $175 or $350 from the state under a spending plan Gov. Tim Walz unveiled Thursday, with money channeled to front-line workers and caregivers as well. … The state has a projected $7.7 billion budget surplus …. The unprecedented scale of the expected surplus has opened the door for state leaders to consider sizable spending to supplement the $52 billion two-year budget they approved last year.”
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 36 More Deaths Reported; Average Positivity Rate Falls To 13%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minneapolis and St. Paul have ended their vaccination mandates for going to restaurants, bars and other public indoor spaces, Minnesota’ rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing its downward trend after reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month, now registering at 13% according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 66.5, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230. Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 4,857 new cases and 36 more deaths due to COVID-19, two of which were actually...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate GOP Bills Would Require Disclosure Of Classroom Syllabus In Effort To Boost ‘Parents’ Rights’ In Classroom

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Senate Republicans on Monday announced education proposals they say will boost parents’ involvement in the education decisions of their children, a move that follows a national trend of GOP-led legislatures scrutinizing classroom curriculum. The package of legislation, dubbed a “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” requires teachers to disclose information about what’s being taught by sending their syllabus within the first two weeks of class—and send an updated version should it significantly change. There’s also a revived effort to establish education savings accounts allowing state funds to cover costs for private schools. “Every parent has the right to...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Senate passes $2.7 billion UI Debts Bill, waiting on MN House

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's Senate passed a $2.73 billion dollar bill intended to both pay of the states Unemployment Insurance debt. The $2.73 billion dollar price tag would go towards two projects. The first of which is paying off the state's $1.2 billion dollar Unemployment Insurance (UI) debt. The debt accrued is relatively recent, with the state having a $1.7 billion dollar balance in January of 2020. State officials say unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic brought the fund to its $1.2 billion dollar debt to the federal government. The remaining $1.53 billion dollars in the bill would go towards a workers' benefit fund, refilling it to a pre-pandemic level.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Judge Restores Protections for Gray Wolves Across Much of US

BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge has restored federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in Thursday’s ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Wisconsin With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy