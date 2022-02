UPDATE, 9:16 AM: The final numbers are in and the 2022 Super Bowl was a big winner for more than just the Los Angeles Rams NBC and the NFL are likely doing cartwheels in the end zone with Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI delivering a whooping 112.3 million viewers across NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital platforms and Yahoo Sports mobile properties. Or to put it another way, the TAD for 2022 Super Bowl is up over the TAD for 2021 Super Bowl by just over 16%. Streaming a Super Bowl for the first time, Peacock saw the best digital results...

NFL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO