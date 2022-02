Billionaire businessman Rick Caruso threw his name into the field for the Los Angeles city’s mayoral race Friday, Feb. 11, after weeks of hinting that he may do so. “I believe in the LA dream — and I know that we can end homelessness, crime, and corruption. But the politicians can’t,” Caruso posted on Twitter after filing papers with the City Clerk’s office, making it official that he intended to run in the June 7 primary. “That’s why today I formally began the process of running for Mayor of Los Angeles.”

