ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Who is Rick Caruso? The billionaire businessman has joined the L.A. mayoral race

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrjSL_0eCLKMyc00

Rick Caruso announced on Friday he's running for mayor. He is a real estate mogul and billionaire businessman. He is the founder and CEO of his company Caruso. They've developed massive properties in Los Angeles like the Grove and Americana at Brand.

In January, Caruso registered as a democrat after having no party preference for almost a decade. Saying the insurrection at the capitol on Jan. 6 shifted his mindset. He was a registered republican before having no party preference.

Caruso has been rumored to enter the mayoral race before. But what tipped off inquiring minds this time were reports that he hired a high-profile political consulting firm in October, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy