Bradenton, FL

Motorcycle crash kills 1, injures 8-year-old child in Bradenton

By Robert Pandolfino
 3 days ago

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his 8-year-old passenger was injured on Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say on Friday around 1:35 p.m., the motorcycle was heading south on U.S 41 near 58th Avenue West.

Troopers said a 71-year-old Bradenton man went to make a left turn into a plaza, and hit the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. The 8-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown if charges will be filed.

