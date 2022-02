With every trade an NBA team makes, they show us who they really are. There is no more honest articulation of what an organization values or where it wants to go; even the most dazzling PR spin can’t change the shape of a deal made right in front of us, in the cold and final judgment of a front office literally choosing one collection of players and draft picks over another. Take the way the Mavericks navigated the trade deadline. By sending Kristaps Porzingis—ostensibly the team’s second-best player—and a second-round pick to Washington for two underperforming role players, the management in Dallas issued a pretty clear judgment:

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO