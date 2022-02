The Astra Rocket 3.3 was able to launch off the ground but unable to release its payloads into orbit Thursday, Feb. 10. The launch began right at 12 p.m. PT. Alameda-based Astra Space Inc.’s 43-foot rocket launched into the sky from Space Launch Complex 46 in Cape Canaveral, Fl., but about three minutes into its mission the second stage of the rocket began spinning out of control. A video feed from inside the rocket clearly showed the rocket rotating round and round just after the rocket's first and second stages separated. Soon after the video feed cut off.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO