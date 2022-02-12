Pueblo County Sheriff names new bureau chief, four other promotions announced

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor recently named Paul Toth as the new

Detention Bureau Chief. Toth had been Captain of Operations in the Detention Bureau.



Taylor also announced the promotions of the following four other employees: David Clements was promoted to Captain, Jesse Alcantara was promoted to Lieutenant and Sara Gonzales and Lisa

Atteberry were promoted to sergeant. All four will serve in the detention bureau.



“With almost three decades of service and law enforcement experience, I am excited to announce the promotion of Paul Toth to Chief of the Detention Bureau,” said Sheriff Taylor. “Through his hard work, dedication and commitment to our agency and having worked in all three of our bureaus, Paul has risen through the ranks to earn this leadership role.”



Toth, a 28-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and a graduate of the FBI Academy, was promoted because of the vacancy left following the unexpected death of Law Enforcement Bureau Chief Jeff Teschner. David Lucero, who had been the Detention Bureau Chief, was re-assigned as Chief of the Law Enforcement Bureau.



Toth began his career with the sheriff’s office in 1994 as a detention deputy and worked various positions to become Commander and later a Captain in the detention bureau. During his tenure, he managed the dormitory expansion of the Pueblo County Jail and the new Dennis Maes Judicial Building. Later, he transferred to the Law Enforcement Bureau and served as a Patrol Captain and co-commander of the SWAT team.



Toth was later reassigned to Captain of the Emergency Services Bureau where he helped manage

the Communication Center, the Emergency Operations Center, the Office of Emergency Management, the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program and several other volunteer programs such as the wildland fire team, dive team and search and rescue.



While at the Emergency Service Bureau, Toth led Pueblo County’s coordination and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, he was transferred to the Detention Bureau as the Operations Captain, where he oversaw much the same areas he did earlier in his career and the added responsibility as a

member of the steering committee for the construction of the new detention facility.



“I’m going to do what I can to help bring up our staffing to the levels where our mandatory overtime is not so daunting for our deputies,” he said. “I also plan to continue to be a part of the process for designing and constructing a new jail building that we can all be proud of, one that meets the needs of the sheriff’s office and the community.”



Captain David Clements, a 30-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, began his career in the detention bureau but has spent most of his tenure in the Law Enforcement Bureau. He has also served as a training director and most recently had been the investigations lieutenant. He has been a field training officer, driving instructor, PIT instructor and served 16 years as a deputy coroner.



“Captain is a title. Being a leader is what I strive for,” Clements said. “It is humbling Sheriff Taylor has provided me the opportunity of being in his command staff to affect change.



Lieutenant Jesse Alcantara is a 15-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who started his career as a detention deputy and was transferred to Master Control. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2011 and has supervised detention, intake and classifications. He is also an instructor on the Taser and is secretary of the Colorado Jail Association.



“I am extremely excited and proud to continue to serve our community,” Alcantara said. “Leading young deputies at the dawn of their career is a true honor.”



Sergeant Sara Gonzales has been with the Sheriff’s Office for nearly six and one-half years starting as

detention deputy and most recently worked in classifications. She has also served as a training deputy, an in-house hearings deputy and has been a CPR instructor. She is currently the team leader for Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard team.



“I have ideas of how I’d like to teach and train the deputies I work with,” Gonzales said. “I’ve

been granted a huge opportunity to do just that and to lead them to success wherever they desire

to go. For that, I’m excited and I’m thankful.”



Sergeant Lisa Atteberry is an eight and one-half year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office beginning as a detention specialist working in the control rooms in the jail and the Dennis Maes Judicial buildings. In

2016, she was promoted to detention deputy and was then assigned to intake in the judicial building. She is a 2018 graduate of the Pueblo Law Enforcement Academy who was promoted to patrol deputy in 2019. After a short stint there, she returned to the judicial intake where she became a step-up sergeant.



“I am very humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to advance in my career,” Atteberry

said. “I’ve always strived to learn as much as I can and will continue to do so.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.