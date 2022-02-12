How much snow fell in your city? See totals here

DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range is seeing snow yet again on Friday, with scattered showers expected to continue through the night.

Here’s a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Allenspark: 5 inches

Arvada: 5.5 inches

Aspen Park: 8.9 inches

Aurora: 3.6 inches

Bennett: 3 inches

Berthoud Falls: 1.5 inches

Berthoud Pass: 4.5 inches

Bethune: 0.3 inches

Beulah: 6 inches

Black Forest: 1.2 inches

Blende: 2.8 inches

Blue River: 1.5 inches

Boulder: 9.9 inches

Brainard Lake: 6 inches

Breckenridge: 2 inches

Brookvale: 5.5 inches

Broomfield: 5.5 inches

Buena Vista: 3.2 inches

Calhan: 1.1 inches

Cameron Pass: 1.5 inches

Cañon City: 4 inches

Castle Pines: 3.4 inches

Castle Rock: 4 inches

Castlewood Canyon: 1.8 inches

Cherry Hills Village: 6 inches

Cokedale: 3.5 inches

Colorado City: 4 inches

Colorado Springs: 2.5 inches

Commerce City: 5 inches

Crescent Village: 11 inches

Cripple Creek: 5 inches

Cuchara: 6.6 inches

Denver: 6.2 inches

Divide: 2.6 inches

Echo Lake: 4.5 inches

Edgewater: 5 inches

Eldora: 3 inches

Erie: 6.4 inches

Evergreen: 6.5 inches

Federal Heights: 4.5 inches

Florissant: 3.3 inches

Frederick: 1.5 inches

Fountain: 1.7 inches

Genesee: 9.5 inches

Glendevey: 1.5 inches

Golden: 6.9 inches

Gould: 6 inches

Guanella Pass: 1.5 inches

Higbee: 1 inch

Highlands Ranch: 6.6 inches

Hillside: 2.5 inches

Jamestown: 12.7 inches

Kim: 1.2 inches

Lafayette: 5 inches

La Veta Pass: 6.7 inches

Lamar: 2 inches

Littleton: 6.5 inches

Lone Tree: 4.5 inches

Longs Peak: 4.5 inches

Longmont: 2.3 inches

Louisville: 6.6 inches

Loveland Pass: 3 inches

Manitou Springs: 2.2 inches

Marshall: 6 inches

Meeker Park: 6 inches

Mount Audubon: 6 inches

Monument: 3.5 inches

Nathrop: 2.7 inches

Nederland: 10.5 inches

Niwot: 3 inches

Northglenn: 5.1 inches

Palmer Lake: 6 inches

Parker: 4.3 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 1.4 inches

Pinecliffe: 11.2 inches

Piñon: 1.5 inches

Ponderosa Park: 3 inches

Poudre Park: 1 inch

Pueblo: 2.5 inches

Pueblo West: 2.2 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass: 1.5 inches

Rand: 3 inches

Raymond: 9.8 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 3 inches

Rocky Flats: 7 inches

Rocky Ford: 1 inch

Roxborough Park: 8 inches

Salida: 1 inch

San Isabel: 5.6 inches

Security: 3 inches

Sheridan: 6 inches

Silverthorne: 4.5 inches

Spanish Peaks: 1.5 inches

St. Mary’s Glacier: 8.4 inches

Superior: 4.5 inches

Thornton: 6.3 inches

Trinidad: 2.5 inches

Turquoise Lake: 1.3 inches

Vernon: 0.5 inches

Virginia Dale: 4 inches

Walsenburg: 3.1 inches

Ward: 7.5 inches

Westcliffe: 2.5 inches

Wetmore: 5 inches

Westminster: 6.1 inches

Wheat Ridge: 5.5 inches

Woodland Park: 3 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the National Weather Service through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations are added over time. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.