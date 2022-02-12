ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How much snow fell in your city? See totals here

By Lanie Lee Cook
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range is seeing snow yet again on Friday, with scattered showers expected to continue through the night.

Here’s a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

  • Allenspark: 5 inches
  • Arvada: 5.5 inches
  • Aspen Park: 8.9 inches
  • Aurora: 3.6 inches
  • Bennett: 3 inches
  • Berthoud Falls: 1.5 inches
  • Berthoud Pass: 4.5 inches
  • Bethune: 0.3 inches
  • Beulah: 6 inches
  • Black Forest: 1.2 inches
  • Blende: 2.8 inches
  • Blue River: 1.5 inches
  • Boulder: 9.9 inches
  • Brainard Lake: 6 inches
  • Breckenridge: 2 inches
  • Brookvale: 5.5 inches
  • Broomfield: 5.5 inches
  • Buena Vista: 3.2 inches
  • Calhan: 1.1 inches
  • Cameron Pass: 1.5 inches
  • Cañon City: 4 inches
  • Castle Pines: 3.4 inches
  • Castle Rock: 4 inches
  • Castlewood Canyon: 1.8 inches
  • Cherry Hills Village: 6 inches
  • Cokedale: 3.5 inches
  • Colorado City: 4 inches
  • Colorado Springs: 2.5 inches
  • Commerce City: 5 inches
  • Crescent Village: 11 inches
  • Cripple Creek: 5 inches
  • Cuchara: 6.6 inches
  • Denver: 6.2 inches
  • Divide: 2.6 inches
  • Echo Lake: 4.5 inches
  • Edgewater: 5 inches
  • Eldora: 3 inches
  • Erie: 6.4 inches
  • Evergreen: 6.5 inches
  • Federal Heights: 4.5 inches
  • Florissant: 3.3 inches
  • Frederick: 1.5 inches
  • Fountain: 1.7 inches
  • Genesee: 9.5 inches
  • Glendevey: 1.5 inches
  • Golden: 6.9 inches
  • Gould: 6 inches
  • Guanella Pass: 1.5 inches
  • Higbee: 1 inch
  • Highlands Ranch: 6.6 inches
  • Hillside: 2.5 inches
  • Jamestown: 12.7 inches
  • Kim: 1.2 inches
  • Lafayette: 5 inches
  • La Veta Pass: 6.7 inches
  • Lamar: 2 inches
  • Littleton: 6.5 inches
  • Lone Tree: 4.5 inches
  • Longs Peak: 4.5 inches
  • Longmont: 2.3 inches
  • Louisville: 6.6 inches
  • Loveland Pass: 3 inches
  • Manitou Springs: 2.2 inches
  • Marshall: 6 inches
  • Meeker Park: 6 inches
  • Mount Audubon: 6 inches
  • Monument: 3.5 inches
  • Nathrop: 2.7 inches
  • Nederland: 10.5 inches
  • Niwot: 3 inches
  • Northglenn: 5.1 inches
  • Palmer Lake: 6 inches
  • Parker: 4.3 inches
  • Peterson Air Force Base: 1.4 inches
  • Pinecliffe: 11.2 inches
  • Piñon: 1.5 inches
  • Ponderosa Park: 3 inches
  • Poudre Park: 1 inch
  • Pueblo: 2.5 inches
  • Pueblo West: 2.2 inches
  • Rabbit Ears Pass: 1.5 inches
  • Rand: 3 inches
  • Raymond: 9.8 inches
  • Red Feather Lakes: 3 inches
  • Rocky Flats: 7 inches
  • Rocky Ford: 1 inch
  • Roxborough Park: 8 inches
  • Salida: 1 inch
  • San Isabel: 5.6 inches
  • Security: 3 inches
  • Sheridan: 6 inches
  • Silverthorne: 4.5 inches
  • Spanish Peaks: 1.5 inches
  • St. Mary’s Glacier: 8.4 inches
  • Superior: 4.5 inches
  • Thornton: 6.3 inches
  • Trinidad: 2.5 inches
  • Turquoise Lake: 1.3 inches
  • Vernon: 0.5 inches
  • Virginia Dale: 4 inches
  • Walsenburg: 3.1 inches
  • Ward: 7.5 inches
  • Westcliffe: 2.5 inches
  • Wetmore: 5 inches
  • Westminster: 6.1 inches
  • Wheat Ridge: 5.5 inches
  • Woodland Park: 3 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the National Weather Service through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations are added over time. Check back for updates.

