How much snow fell in your city? See totals here
DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range is seeing snow yet again on Friday, with scattered showers expected to continue through the night.Interactive Radar: Track the weather where you live
Here’s a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
- Allenspark: 5 inches
- Arvada: 5.5 inches
- Aspen Park: 8.9 inches
- Aurora: 3.6 inches
- Bennett: 3 inches
- Berthoud Falls: 1.5 inches
- Berthoud Pass: 4.5 inches
- Bethune: 0.3 inches
- Beulah: 6 inches
- Black Forest: 1.2 inches
- Blende: 2.8 inches
- Blue River: 1.5 inches
- Boulder: 9.9 inches
- Brainard Lake: 6 inches
- Breckenridge: 2 inches
- Brookvale: 5.5 inches
- Broomfield: 5.5 inches
- Buena Vista: 3.2 inches
- Calhan: 1.1 inches
- Cameron Pass: 1.5 inches
- Cañon City: 4 inches
- Castle Pines: 3.4 inches
- Castle Rock: 4 inches
- Castlewood Canyon: 1.8 inches
- Cherry Hills Village: 6 inches
- Cokedale: 3.5 inches
- Colorado City: 4 inches
- Colorado Springs: 2.5 inches
- Commerce City: 5 inches
- Crescent Village: 11 inches
- Cripple Creek: 5 inches
- Cuchara: 6.6 inches
- Denver: 6.2 inches
- Divide: 2.6 inches
- Echo Lake: 4.5 inches
- Edgewater: 5 inches
- Eldora: 3 inches
- Erie: 6.4 inches
- Evergreen: 6.5 inches
- Federal Heights: 4.5 inches
- Florissant: 3.3 inches
- Frederick: 1.5 inches
- Fountain: 1.7 inches
- Genesee: 9.5 inches
- Glendevey: 1.5 inches
- Golden: 6.9 inches
- Gould: 6 inches
- Guanella Pass: 1.5 inches
- Higbee: 1 inch
- Highlands Ranch: 6.6 inches
- Hillside: 2.5 inches
- Jamestown: 12.7 inches
- Kim: 1.2 inches
- Lafayette: 5 inches
- La Veta Pass: 6.7 inches
- Lamar: 2 inches
- Littleton: 6.5 inches
- Lone Tree: 4.5 inches
- Longs Peak: 4.5 inches
- Longmont: 2.3 inches
- Louisville: 6.6 inches
- Loveland Pass: 3 inches
- Manitou Springs: 2.2 inches
- Marshall: 6 inches
- Meeker Park: 6 inches
- Mount Audubon: 6 inches
- Monument: 3.5 inches
- Nathrop: 2.7 inches
- Nederland: 10.5 inches
- Niwot: 3 inches
- Northglenn: 5.1 inches
- Palmer Lake: 6 inches
- Parker: 4.3 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 1.4 inches
- Pinecliffe: 11.2 inches
- Piñon: 1.5 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 3 inches
- Poudre Park: 1 inch
- Pueblo: 2.5 inches
- Pueblo West: 2.2 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass: 1.5 inches
- Rand: 3 inches
- Raymond: 9.8 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 3 inches
- Rocky Flats: 7 inches
- Rocky Ford: 1 inch
- Roxborough Park: 8 inches
- Salida: 1 inch
- San Isabel: 5.6 inches
- Security: 3 inches
- Sheridan: 6 inches
- Silverthorne: 4.5 inches
- Spanish Peaks: 1.5 inches
- St. Mary’s Glacier: 8.4 inches
- Superior: 4.5 inches
- Thornton: 6.3 inches
- Trinidad: 2.5 inches
- Turquoise Lake: 1.3 inches
- Vernon: 0.5 inches
- Virginia Dale: 4 inches
- Walsenburg: 3.1 inches
- Ward: 7.5 inches
- Westcliffe: 2.5 inches
- Wetmore: 5 inches
- Westminster: 6.1 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 5.5 inches
- Woodland Park: 3 inches
