The conceptual Bang & Olufsen Orchestra has been designed by Daniel Valentine as a speaker for audiophiles in need of a way to enjoy their favorite arrangements in an elegant and also customizable manner. The speaker is compromised of a number of components that need to be stacked together to create the final form, which is perfect for use in spaces where style is of the essence. The unit, thanks to its modular design, puts the control in the hands of the user and enables them to choose the components they want to utilize.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO