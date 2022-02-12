ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China gives conditional approval for Pfizer’s COVID drug Paxlovid

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Indonesia reports record 57,049 new coronavirus cases

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 57,049 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a record daily high, according to data from its COVID-19 taskforce. The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 4.9 million cases overall and more than 145,000 deaths. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China’s approval of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID pill may be a turning point in its pandemic strategy

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For the past two years, China has isolated itself from the world by attempting to keep COVID-19 at bay. It has all but sealed its international borders and subjected the few travelers who've entered the country to weeks of hotel quarantine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wincountry.com

S.Korea to start giving fourth doses of COVID vaccine by month-end

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will begin giving out fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of February and supply millions of additional home test kits to ease shortages amid a surge in Omicron infections, authorities confirmed on Monday. The surge has pushed daily cases to records, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

China reports 99 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 11 vs 101 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 11, down from 101 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 40 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 56 a day earlier. China...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medicine#Paxlovid#Reuters
go955.com

Japan Health Ministry committee approves Pfizer oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral COVID-19 drug made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, the ministry said in a statement on Friday. Jiji news agency said final approval of the drug for use, which officials had said they expected would come around mid-February, could come as early as Friday night under emergency approval measures.
WORLD
WDBO

France to start using Pfizer's COVID-19 drug, first in EU

PARIS — (AP) — France says it will start administering Pfizer’s coronavirus antiviral drug this week, the first pill for treating COVID-19 approved in the 27-nation EU. The country is still reporting among the world's highest per-capita daily infections, but virus-related critical care hospitalizations are easing, and the French government on Wednesday started lifting restrictions related to the surge in omicron cases.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Pfizer seeks approval for giving Covid shots to children six months and up as US death toll nears 1 million

Pfizer and BioNTech have begun seeking the go-ahead for children as young as six months old to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.The two companies started submitting data for the application on Tuesday, they said in a statement, seeking an emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.“Our vaccine has already demonstrated a favorable safety, tolerability and efficacy profile in multiple clinical trials and real-world studies for all age groups starting from 5 years old,” said BioNTech’s CEO, Ugur Sahin. “If authorized, we are very excited about the prospect of offering parents the opportunity to help protect their children 6 months...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

FDA gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. health regulators on Monday granted full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that's already been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago. The action by the Food and Drug Administration means the agency has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Exclusive: Canada to ease travel requirements as COVID cases decline

OTTAWA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada will ease entry for fully vaccinated international travelers starting on March 1 as COVID-19 cases decline, allowing a rapid antigen test for travelers instead of a molecular one, a government source said. The new measures, which include dropping compulsory testing on entry, are due...
TRAVEL
wincountry.com

India bans 54 Chinese apps; Sea shares sink, says it complies with laws

(Reuters) -India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese but also including Singapore-based Sea Ltd’s Free Fire game, over security concerns, government sources said on Tuesday, a day after Sea shares sank 18% on a report of the ban. India has banned a total of 321 apps...
TECHNOLOGY
wincountry.com

Turk sets unenviable COVID record by testing positive for 14 straight months

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – When Muzaffer Kayasan first caught COVID-19, he thought he was destined to die since he was already suffering from leukemia. Fourteen months and 78 straight positive tests later, he is still alive – and still battling to shake off the infection. Kayasan, 56, has Turkey’s...
WORLD
HPCwire

Supercomputer Simulations Show How Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral, Works

Just about a month ago, Pfizer scored its second huge win of the pandemic when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued another emergency use authorization to the company—this time for Paxlovid, a Covid-19 therapeutic shown to produce a reduction in risk of hospitalization or death by up to 88 percent if taken soon after the onset of symptoms. Within days, the federal government had ordered 20 million courses of Paxlovid, and Pfizer is expecting to make 80 million courses by the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to six countries and territories including South Korea, Azerbaijan and Belarus. The CDC also added Comoros, French Polynesia, and Saint Pierre and Miquelon to its risk list of “Level Four: Very High.”...
TRAVEL
IFLScience

Easily-Accessible Over-The-Counter Drug Reduces COVID-19 Symptoms, Suggests Study

A new diverse digital trial has highlighted a cheap, easily-accessible drug that could speed up the rate of recovery for people with COVID-19. The drug, called famotidine and commonly found in the heartburn drug Pepcid, led to a significantly reduced time with COVID-19 symptoms in the 55 patients treated. Scientists hope it could act as a viable answer to the limited number of treatments available to the millions of daily COVID-19 patients worldwide.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wincountry.com

Marriott posts profit as vaccinations, holiday traffic boost hotel occupancy

(Reuters) -Marriott International Inc posted a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared to a year-ago loss, as increasing vaccination rates and holiday-season traffic boosted occupancy rates across its hotels. Rising vaccination rates worldwide have given the pandemic-battered hotel industry some space to breathe, with customers returning to the comforts of luxury...
INDUSTRY
wincountry.com

MSCI says it is closely watching Russia-Ukraine developments

(Reuters) – Global index provider MSCI Inc said on Monday it was closely monitoring developments in Ukraine and access to the Russian equity market in the face of possible investment sanctions amid rising concerns about a potential Russian invasion. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near the border...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy