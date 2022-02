Sherry Winton, age 64, passed away on February 10, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 5, 1958.



She was predeceased by her parents.



Survivors include her husband: Byron Winton; a son: Adam Netherton; a brother: Mark Pigg and two sisters: Kimberly Kniffen and Lisa Howard.



The family will hold a private memorial service.