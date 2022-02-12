Obituary: Nina Gantt Reid

Graveside service for Nina Gantt Reid, 99, of Good Hope will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 14, 2022 at Good Hope Cemetery, Rev. Sherman Bailey and Rev. Steve Rodgers officiating.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reid family.

Mrs. Reid passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 13, 2022 to William Mason and Annie Pauline Kilette Gantt. She loved to knit, crochet, do word puzzles, but most of all, she was well known as an avid prayer warrior. She was the first First Lady of the Town of Good Hope and was Miss Hanceville High School many years ago. She was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and member of the Cullman and Hanceville Civitan Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: B. Herman Reid, Sr.; brother: Everett Gantt and sister: Edith Boren.

Survivors include her children: Benjamin Herman (Pat) Reid, Jr., Paula (Steve) Walker, Lauren (Don) Smith and Adrienne Reid; 102 year-old sister: Jean Millbourn; grandchildren: Shannon (Brian) Baxley, Chris (Brunella) Reid, Andrea Talley and Jake (Tonya) Walker; great-grandchildren: Tyler Baxley, Shae Baxley, Luke Reid, Ella Reid and Mykenzie Lamb; special families: Johnny and Brenda Fricke and Earlene Simmons and Lillie Belle and a host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family request making donations to Good Hope Cemetery, P.O. Box 355, Cullman, AL 35056