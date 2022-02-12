Obituary: Jimmy Phil Reeder

Jimmy Phil Reeder, age 86, of Cullman, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born November 10, 1935, in Cullman, Alabama, to Joseph B. and Bonnie Carletha Reeder.



He loved country music, dancing and singing. He was a member of West Side Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and three sisters.



Survivors include his special friend: Linda Estes; children: Rhonda and Rodney; grandchildren: Traci, Alyssa and Hailey and special friend: Kathy Rivers.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the West Side Church Family.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.