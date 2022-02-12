ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Families face uncertain future as UDOT explores acquiring homes for Bangerter Highway

By Nick McGurk
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMXYO_0eCLGrTH00

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – More than two dozen families could be out of their homes if UDOT goes forward with a project along Bangerter Highway.

“The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is proposing to construct a grade-separated Interchange at the existing intersection of Bangerter Highway (SR-154) and 4700 South intersections in West Valley City and Taylorsville, Utah,” according to a UDOT report.

In total, 36 parcels — seven businesses and 29 residential properties — would be acquired for the project, which UDOT spokesperson John Gleason says is part of an effort to improve commute times and safety along Bangerter Highway.

“We see more than 60,000 vehicles every day that travel Bangerter, and that’s going to continue to grow,” said Gleason.

“Any time you can cut out a stoplight on Bangerter Highway, that cuts out a conflict point,” added Gleason.

U of U student arrested for murder after giving girlfriend lethal dose of heroin in downtown SLC hotel

The latest proposal comes after many similar changes in the last decade along the busy corridor for traffic on the West side of Salt Lake County.

“Since 2012, UDOT has worked to remove stoplights from intersections on Bangerter Highway and convert the highway into a freeway. So far 10 intersections have had stoplights removed, and seven freeway-style interchanges have been completed. Interchanges at 6200 South, 10400 South and 12600 South will be completed this year,” reads a description on UDOT’s website.

Residents like Brenda Galicia say they’re anxious about leaving their homes.

“To me it feels devastating and sad,” said Galicia.

“We thought this was gonna be our future here,” added Galicia.

After a recent public meeting with UDOT, she says she feels comfortable with their promises to compensate homeowners for the home’s value, for moving costs, for closing costs on new homes, etc. But there’s real uncertainty about being able to buy another home in Utah’s tight real estate market.

“It’s really hard to get a home now. Because everybody’s in competition,” said Galicia.

UDOT’S Gleason says the goal is to work side by side with homeowners — now, during the public comment period, and in the future if the project becomes reality.

“This is really the most difficult thing we deal with as a department of transportation,” said Gleason.

“We want to work with them very closely to let them know that they have options,” added Gleason.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

What is the least educated Utah county?

(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
West Valley City, UT
Society
West Valley City, UT
Cars
City
Taylorsville, UT
West Valley City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Cars
City
West Valley City, UT
Taylorsville, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Crash shuts down I-15 lanes in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash has shut down lanes along I-15 on Monday. The Utah Department of Traffic (UDOT) says the crash happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near Layton Parkway at milepost 330. Currently, the right lanes along the highway are closed as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers headed […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Udot
ABC4

Teachers feeling ‘burnt out’ in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Teachers in Southern Utah are struggling with burnout, according to the head of the Utah Education Association for Color County UniServ, Amy Barton. Amy Barton is a second grade teacher in Washington County asking for help from locals. “To fill in those instructional gaps that may have happened over the […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Supporting Utah’s COVID long haulers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Doctors at Intermountain Healthcare are introducing a new tool in the continued fight against COVID-19 in Utah. It’s a navigator program to help those still dealing with the crippling effects of the virus months after if it’s exited an individual’s system. They’re called COVID long haulers, and according to the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Kaysville Fire crews deliver baby in home

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Crews at the Kaysville Fire Department responded to a very special case over the weekend — an emergency baby delivery. The Kaysville Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a childbirth taking place at a residence on Saturday. Davis County dispatch first received the call and provided birthing instructions over […]
KAYSVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Relationships
ABC4

Teen skier dies at Alta Ski Resort after collision

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – A teen skier has died after an accident at Alta Ski Area. The Alta Marshal’s Office says the victim is a 14-year-old male. Alta Ski Patrol was alerted to the incident around 9:53 a.m. on Sunday. The fatal collision happened in the Sugarloaf area at the Alta Ski Resort. When rescue […]
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

Companies threaten to boycott major outdoor show if it returns to Utah

DENVER (AP) — An environmental conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies, including Patagonia, REI and The North Face, announced Monday they would boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it’s moved from Denver back to Salt Lake City, accusing Utah’s leaders of trying to chip away at protections for national monuments and public […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Stranded skier airlifted off Ben Lomond Mountain

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A skier was airlifted during a rescued late Friday night off Ben Lomond Mountain. Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue says the skier hiked up the mountain in an attempt to ski out, but became trapped in an area where he couldn’t descend safely. Officials say the man called […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

The calm before the storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Valentine’s Day will have us once again feeling a bit warm and fuzzy thanks to that above-average warmth that is still hanging around. The high-pressure system that is sitting over the top of the West is still very much present as we start off Monday, allowing for […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s .05% Blood Alcohol Concentration law proves successful

UTAH (ABC4) – The number of traffic deaths in Utah have decreased significantly since the state passed the most stringent driving laws in the nation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the number of crashes and fatalities have decreased even as drivers were recorded putting on more mileage. Dr. Steven Cliff, the agency’s […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

SLC police release identity of murdered U of U student

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released the identity of a University of Utah student who was found dead after her boyfriend told officials he injected her with heroin to “relieve her from suffering.” Salt Lake City Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Zhifan Dong. Dong was found dead at a hotel in […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: SLC barricade under control

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Due to the extraordinary training and skills of the officers at the Salt Lake Police Department, the barricade situation has been resolved safely. The incident was a matter of a mental health crisis. Authorities are working with social workers and other personnel to provide support and necessary recourses to help […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy