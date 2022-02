WEST CHESTER, PA — Valentine’s Day will be in full swing at the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) on Saturday, February 12 at 8 PM as it presents The Paul Jost Quartet– Performing The Music Of Tony Bennett. To kick off this romantic evening of music and love, Uptown! will also host a special pre-show reception featuring elegant desserts and bubbly at the bar starting at 7 PM.

