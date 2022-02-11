Mayor Eric Adams, City Leaders Announce Raises For Ride Share Drivers

During his first week as mayor of New York City, Eric Adams arrived at the cavernous Fulton Street subway station, in Manhattan. Standing with Governor Kathy Hochul, Adams vowed to address a growing challenge for the city in the pandemic era—the growing number of homeless taking refuge on subway platforms and trains. The plan was a new version of what had already been attempted under prior administrations. Hochul, who became governor last August after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, said the state would pay for dozens of new social workers to help the homeless get into shelters. Adams, boosting the initiative, added that more police would patrol subway cars and stations to attempt to defuse potentially violent situations. “It’s about building trust. When you build that trust and provide the wraparound services, you can actually have a better chance of taking them off the streets,” explained Adams. “These are people who are living on the streets and the subway system, and just have a lack of trust in the system.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO