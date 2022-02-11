ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Mayor Eric Adams, City Leaders Announce Raises For Ride Share Drivers

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 100,000 Uber, Lyft and Via drivers are getting a raise. They joined Mayor Eric Adams and other city leaders Friday to announce the increase that amounts...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

The Problem With NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ War on Drill Rap

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams fired his first salvo in the ongoing war on drill music in the city. The former NYPD officer told a group of reporters that his son, a Roc Nation employee, showed him some drill videos and “it was alarming.” He was so distraught that he announced plans to ask social media platforms to ban the videos, speaking to their supposed “civic and corporate responsibility” to censor art.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

‘It’s the same Albany’: Mayor Eric Adams makes his case at the Capitol

Eric Adams said he hadn’t stepped foot in the state Capitol since 2013, when he wrapped up his seven-year stint in the Senate, representing central Brooklyn. But during his return visit to Albany on Monday – his first as mayor of New York City – Adams insisted he didn’t forget how things worked there.
ALBANY, NY
mixmag.net

New York City Mayor Eric Adams asks for clamp down on drill from social media companies

The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams is asking social media companies to ban drill music as he sees a link between the genre and gun violence. “We pulled Trump off Twitter, because of what he was spewing. Yet we’re allowing music, displaying of guns, violence. We’re allowing it to stay on these sites,” Adams said in a press conference.
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Sounds Off On Recent Antisemitic Attacks: ‘We Won’t Let This Vicious Hatred Go Unanswered In Our City’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating several antisemitic incidents that happened over the weekend. New footage released Sunday night shows the suspects police are looking for in two cases in Flatbush, Brooklyn. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner spoke with some residents who said the suspects were taking videos of the targeted victims. READ MORE: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Antisemitic Attack And Vandalism In Brooklyn Surveillance video taken Friday at around 11:35 p.m. on Avenue L near East 32nd Street shows someone in a hoodie menacing a 22-year-old Jewish man before police say the suspect slapped him in the face, knocking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Voices Concern About ‘Alarming’ Drill Music

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is speaking out against drill music. During a press conference on Friday, Adams expressed his concern for the Brooklyn drill scene, linking it to gun violence, and urging social media companies to remove material related to the “alarming” rap subgenre from their platforms.
BROOKLYN, NY
NME

New York City mayor Eric Adams likens drill music to Trump tweets

New York City mayor Eric Adams has called for the removal of drill videos from social media, likening the music to Donald Trump tweets. In a press conference yesterday (February 11), Adams said he was sent a number of drill videos by his son, which he called “alarming,” adding: “We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing. Yet we are allowing music, displaying of guns, violence, we’re allowing it to stay on these sites.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Via#The Taxi Workers Alliance
TheDailyBeast

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants Crackdown on Drill Rap After Killings

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on social media platforms to purge drill rap—a subgenre known for its violent diss tracks—after the deaths of two young rappers: 22-year-old Tahjay Dobson (who performed as Tdott Woo) and 18-year-old Jayquan McKenley (aka CHII WVTTZ). Complex reports that some local DJ’s have responded to Dobson and McKenley’s deaths by vowing not to play drill rap, or at least songs that threaten artists by name, drawing criticism from some, including rapper Fivio Foreign, who claim the music is not the issue. At a press conference, Adams vowed to gather social media companies together, “sit down with them and state that, ‘You have a civic and corporate responsibility.’ I mean, we pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was spewing, yet we are allowing... displaying of guns, violence—we are allowing it to stay on these sites because look at the victims.” Adams also plans to hold a meeting with high-profile artists in the subgenre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

New York Mayor Eric Adams Wants Platforms To Ban Drill Music

The New York Drill scene has been on the come up as more artists have gained visibility. As a global fanbase tunes in to emerging artists, New York City officials have complained that Drill music has contributed to ongoing violence and tensions in the streets. We have reported on several artists in the Big Apple losing their lives to gun violence, but Fivio Foreign recently spoke out to say Drill isn't to blame.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Tells State Legislature New York City Needs Funding To Battle Crime, Pandemic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams spent over three hours on the Albany hot seat on Wednesday making an urgent request for more hospital beds to treat the mentally ill and improve public safety. But as CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor ran into some tense moments over his demand for changes to bail reform laws. Adams wants judges to be able to hold people arrested on gun charges in jail without bail to consider the dangerousness in setting bail. He calls it a “tweak” to the state’s liberal bail reform laws. “Dangerousness is not a tweak, but it is a wholesale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Village Voice

Can New Mayor Eric Adams Fix Homelessness in NYC?

During his first week as mayor of New York City, Eric Adams arrived at the cavernous Fulton Street subway station, in Manhattan. Standing with Governor Kathy Hochul, Adams vowed to address a growing challenge for the city in the pandemic era—the growing number of homeless taking refuge on subway platforms and trains. The plan was a new version of what had already been attempted under prior administrations. Hochul, who became governor last August after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, said the state would pay for dozens of new social workers to help the homeless get into shelters. Adams, boosting the initiative, added that more police would patrol subway cars and stations to attempt to defuse potentially violent situations. “It’s about building trust. When you build that trust and provide the wraparound services, you can actually have a better chance of taking them off the streets,” explained Adams. “These are people who are living on the streets and the subway system, and just have a lack of trust in the system.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Presented With Social Justice Reform Recommendations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city’s top civil rights activists are challenging Mayor Eric Adams‘ commitment to social justice reform. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday, they want everything from more public restrooms to a commission to investigate Rikers Island. Web Extra: Read The Report (.pdf) Surveillance video shows so-called “fight night” at Rikers. A gang leader taps two inmates to go at it. The video shows a shirtless man getting hyped up before entering the cell. It’s just one of many problems at Rikers: There’s overcrowding, staffing shortages, allegations of corruption, and on and on. “Rikers is a mess,” said Norman Seigel of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

New York City Faces Rise in Crime as Mayor Eric Adams Takes Office

New York City is not only dealing with the ongoing pandemic, it’s also facing a surge in crime. President Biden recently traveled to New York to meet with the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, to discuss the rise in crime and gun violence. The president praised Mayor Adams' crimefighting agenda and unveiled a new federal initiative to curb the flow of illegal weapons from the south. Josefa Velásquez, Senior Reporter for THE CITY, joined Cheddar's Fast Forward to talk about how the mayor is battling this increase in crime in his first weeks in office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vegnews.com

“Perfectly Imperfect” NYC Mayor Eric Adams Admits to Eating Fish; Commits to Vegan City Initiatives.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams—a vocal advocate for the plant-based diet—has admitted that he recently consumed fish. Adams adopted a plant-based diet in 2016 to regain his health and his transition helped him to combat issues such as blindness and pain brought on by type 2 diabetes. Recently, Adams’ plant-based diet came under fire after an anonymous source told local media outlets the politician orders fish at NYC restaurants during business meetings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Apologizes For Calling White Cops 'Crackers'

New York Mayor Eric Adams apologized Friday for calling white police officers “crackers” at a 2019 event. “I definitely apologize. Inappropriate, inappropriate comments should not have been used,” Adams said of the racist term he had used, according to the New York Daily News. “I apologize not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC’s ‘First Vegan Mayor’ Eric Adams Reportedly Eats Fish

Eric Adams has been described countless times as New York City’s first vegan mayor—but now it appears that may not be exactly true. Politico reports that an employee of Osteria La Baia, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan, says the cop-turned-pol typically orders fish when he visits. And an anonymous staffer admitted: “He’s not a vegan, he’s a pescatarian.” Adams almost always refers to his diet regimen as “plant-based”—and says it reversed his diabetes—but it doesn’t appear he has done anything to correct the headlines or news stories that refer to him as “vegan.” Adams has also credited his diet for his view on animal rights. “I started to see that when you’re eating the soul of a living being, you are also internalizing all the trauma...I just knew I didn’t want to be part of that traumatization,” he said in December. Except, apparently, when it comes to fish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

NYC Mayor Eric Adams apologizes for using racial slur

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams apologized Friday after a 2019 video surfaced showing him using a racial slur for white people when talking about the New York Police Department. The video, first reported by the New York Daily News, shows Adams, who is Black,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Defends Dinner With Former Governor Andrew Cuomo: ‘I Am Not Going To Leave Any Stones Unturned In Getting My City Back Under Control’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is explaining why he had dinner with disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo. The meeting surprised some since Cuomo resigned last year after he was accused of sexual harassment. Thursday, Adams said the two sat down to discuss possible solutions to the economic problems and the violence plaguing New York. “I sit down with elected officials all over this country to find out how do we deal with the solutions. I was clear that Governor Cuomo should have stepped down when he did, and I don’t stay step away from that position. But I am not going to leave any stones unturned in getting my city back under control, to deal with violence, our economy, and how to navigate all of the lawmakers in this city and state,” Adams said. Adams would not go into details about the conversation that took place, calling it private.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy