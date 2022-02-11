ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Ladd, Ryner advance to semifinals, Green and Hoge in consolation round

By Scott Holland, The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xl5T_0eCLEf3N00

WRESTLING

Olympia Sectional

OLYMPIA — On Friday night, Macomb wrestlers Ethan Ladd and Max Ryner made their presences felt, each punching tickets to Saturday’s semifinal round at the Class 1A Stanford Olympia Regional.

At 195 pounds, Ladd delivered the goods, winning via a pair of falls.

In his opening bout, the Bomber scored a pin in three minutes, 59 seconds.

In the quarterfinal round, Ladd did it again, winning via a pin in 4:30.

At 182 pounds, Ryner had a first round bye.

In his first match in the quarters, Ryner won via a major decision.

At 113 pounds, Cohen Green had a successful start to the sectionals, winning his first bout via a 1:46 pin.

In the quarters, Green was pinned in 3:54.

Also winning his first round match was 152-pounder Carter Hoge.

Hoge won his opening bout with a 1:27 pin.

In the quarters, Hoge was defeated by a 5:05 pin.

While both Hoge and Green lost, they still have a chance to keep wrestling, competing in the consolation bracket on Saturday.

Wrestling continues Saturday as the top four grapplers at each weight class advance to state next Thursday in Champaign.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gunmaker Remington

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanford, IL
City
Macomb, IL
City
Ladd, IL
Macomb, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Champaign, IL
CBS News

Djokovic says he'll skip French Open and Wimbledon if he has to get vaccinated to take part, calls it "price that I am willing to pay"

London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS
The Hill

Arbery's killers had history of racial epithets, prosecutor in hate crimes trial says

Prosecutors argued that three men on trial for federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery used racial epithets and killed him because he was Black. Travis McMichael, 36, along with his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted last year for the murder of Arbery. They now face a new trial on whether they targeted Arbery because of his race.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consolation#First Match#Combat#Class 1a Stanford
NBC News

Ex-Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

A former Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to sell closely guarded American secrets about submarine technology to another country. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, was accused of trying to pass information about designs for nuclear-powered submarines to an undercover FBI agent posing as a representative of a foreign government. Toebbe, who prosecutors say hid memory cards containing the sensitive information inside peanut butter sandwiches and other items, was arrested in October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

260
Followers
421
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy