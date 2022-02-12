Howard: Stop blindly believing, do research in Sun City

I would like to respond to Brian Reilly’s comments about COVID-19 (“Reader Believes COVID-19 hyped for purpose,” Sun City Independent, Jan. 12, 2022) as well as Paul Tiffany “Some won’t accept facts of situations,” Sun City Independent, Jan. 19, 2022) , Ferris-Sydney Whitfield (“Medical workers not conspiring, Sun City Independent, Jan. 19, 2022) and Lonna Ramsey (“Claims based on untruths, rumors,” Sun City Independent, Jan. 19, 2022) .

Before people begin to criticize an individual such as Brian Reilly, I hope that you have indeed done your research. If you believe that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, Federal Drug Administration, the federal government and supposed health care authorities are telling you the truth and that everything we have been through is based on science, you could not be more wrong.

Do your research. I am a retired health care provider. The difference is I left as I was a director of oncology and was tired of the corruption. If you believe for one moment that these health care facilities and physicians are not being incentivized from COVID, think again. Look at the number of ICD10 codes that have been developed for COVID. Physicians that are not fearful of repercussions are now beginning to speak out. Lawsuits with physicians suing health care facilities for wrongful termination are becoming abundant throughout the nation.

If you indeed received the vaccines and booster I would say you are very fortunate to have not come down with anything. Perhaps you received the placebo. If you do your research you will find that the graphene oxide component in these vaccines is known for causing micro blood clots throughout your body. It is meant to work against your God-given immune system.

Information is abundant if people would pull themselves away from mainstream media and begin to question the various things that have been going on and perhaps do some research. Go to DuckDuckGo, a search engine where you will actually get the truth. But false information at times has made it to DuckDuckGo as well.

Begin to ask yourself, when in history has an experimental shot been made mandatory? Never in history as it is against our constitutional rights, something this current so-called administration is trying to overlook. Why must we be incentivized to take the vaccine. Those of you that believe that this vaccine has been FDA approved — once again “false.” What was actually FDA approved is a brand name called “Comirnaty” that is not even available in the United States.

Do your research. Look up these medical professionals — Dr. Peter McCullough from Baylor University; Dr. Sherri Tenpenny; Dr. Robert Malone, who actually invented the mRNA vaccines and was just recently on the Joe Rogan show; Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vice president of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals; Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a Ukranian-American family physician; Dr. Jane Ruby; and Dr. Simone Gold from Americas Frontline Doctors. Go to Renz-law.com.

If you think for one moment our government has your best interests at heart, think again. Pull yourself away from mainstream media. Try going to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System for those who have either died or sustained significant injury.

For those of you that believe this is all conspiracy theory. remember the length of time from conspiracy to truth is about 2-3 months.