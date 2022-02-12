Obituary: Steven Esco Patterson

A memorial service for Steven Esco Patterson, 57, of Cullman will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Riverside Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Brother Randy Sellers will officiate the service.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Patterson family.

Mr. Patterson passed from this life on February 10, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born January 9, 1965 to Edward Esco and Barviedeene Hendrix Patterson. Steven was the youngest of five siblings. Everyone that knew him loved him. He was a hard worker all of his life. He will be sorely missed.

He always took care of business and his family. He was very good hearted who would do anything for anyone, but he’d always say, “you have to tell me what you need, cause I can’t read your mind.” The family ask for prayers and express their appreciation for the love and friendship shown to them.

Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his father: Edward Esco Patterson; sister: Vicky Glispie; nephew: Matthew Osborn; sister-in-law: Rena Patterson and brother-in-law: Roger Entrekin.

He is survived by his mother: Barviedeene Hendrix Patterson; his beloved “fur baby”: Dixie; one brother: James Patterson; two sisters: Diane Entrekin and Kathy Patterson; long-time friend: Joyce Burks and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, family and friends.